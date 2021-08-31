Colours, textures and forms deriving from nature have always been the heart of Alexander Lamont’s design signatures. The British designer’s latest Spring 2021 collection, titled “Delta” after its inspiration — geographical landforms formed at the mouth of the river — is a testament to his design ethos both in forms, structures and colourway.

In this EP.5 of Prestige Perspective, social director Khoravipha Jotikasthira takes our readers to Alexander Lamont’s showroom in Bangkok to experience the fruit of this natural inspiration. Highlighting the combination of exquisite natural materials, meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary design, the collection celebrates simplicity and elegance, with a sophisticated twist in the details that transform each and every single item into a statement piece. The collection pays homage to one particular material, parchment, or goat’s skin that has been stretched on a frame and treated so that it become a thin veneer. The signature material reflects the innate elegance and naturalistic uniqueness as the natural markings of the goat’s skin provide a unique, raw finish to the surface so that one piece will never be exactly the same as another.

Signaling a new direction for Alexander Lamont with the introduction of substantial seating elements that provide structure to his collections and unite his work in a unique lifestyle vision enhanced by precious decorative materials, meticulous craftsmanship and design, the Spring 2021 Delta collection features key highlight pieces including Galeria Daybed, Mirador Lounge Chair, Mirador Slipper Chair and Forge Coffee Table, each designed to be a statement piece that is perfect for every living space.

Galeria Daybed

Functional and elegant, the Galeria Daybed is perfect for both bedroom and living room. The simple, minimal design is accentuated with luxurious details such as the sculpted bronze legs, the raw shagreen platform that underlines the bed and the semi-precious stone button that holds the round cushions in place.

Mirador Lounge Chair

Bronze and parchment come together for this new accent piece. The seats are lifted by a flowing bronze line that glides underneath and around the chairs, forming a square frame at the back, evoking the shape of a window frame that resonates with the meaning of the word Mirador in Spanish — “view” or “lookout.” The armrests are covered in parchment, and curved smoothly under your arms. The back frames come in two colourways: dark and pale while materials for the seat can be customised, choosing from Espresso or Ecru woven fabrics.

Mirador Slipper Chair

Sharing the same elegant flowing lines and supportive hand tied upholstery as the Lounge Chair, the Mirador Slipper Chair is an exercise in simplicity and versatility — with the pared down form designed to show that, with just a change in material and colour, like red and blue velvet here, this sophisticated piece can instantly inject an eye-catching pop of colour, either to a corner of your bedroom or a hallway.

Forge Coffee Table

The Forge Coffee Table is an art piece for the living space — a masterpiece furniture featuring a combination of luxurious textures on a sophisticated and contemporary design. The tabletop features a piece of bronze cut to an abstract design and the pale shagreen and stands on sculpted bronze legs in a flowing design. The shagreen is warm and textured with its myriad beads and the bronze is cool and smooth to the touch, making it a pleasure not just to look, but also to touch and feel.

On its own, each and every single piece from Alexander Lamont’s Delta collection is a statement piece that would give any room a sophisticated accent. Yet, for those fans of Alexander Lamont who owns decor pieces and other furniture from the brand, you will be delighted by the newfound conversant comfort discovering how these pieces sit so perfectly well together to make a relaxing, yet elegant living space.

Discover Spring 2021 Delta collection from Alexander Lamont at the new Alexander Lamont showroom at Warehouse 30 or visit Alexanderlamont.com for more details.