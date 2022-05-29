Rosenthal Meets Versace Unveils New In-Home Novelties for 2022

From fabulously intricate tableware sets, to gift sets made from premium porcelain, those looking to jazz up their homes with a dash of opulence need look no further than the Rosenthal meets Versace Novelties 2022.

For the uninhibitedly lavish homeowner, Versace and Rosenthal have always represented a variety of fabulously ritzy designs, rooted in craftsmanship and heritage. Luxurious and expressive, each design symbolises an unrestricted life of parties and impeccable style. This year, for the Rosenthal meets Versace in-home collection 2022, a series of new designs have been unveiled, and there is definitely much to love.

A series of La Medusa vases come impeccably crafted in Germany using premium porcelain, and draw from Versace’s iconic La Medusa handbag. The original vases sport a cylindrical silhouette, coming in three pastel-hued shades, with a curved offset of the top and — of course — the iconic Medusa, complemented by fine decorative stitching. The La Medusa Studded vases, on the other hand, feature ton-sur-ton macro studs and a remarkably rounded design.

Joining these vases are a series of designs under the short sets, which range from plates, to cups and a cereal bowl in Green Coin, Blue Coin, Pink Coin and Orange Coin. These are complemented by a coffee pot, teapot, creamer, and sugar bowl.

On the gifts front, the collection draws from Donatella Versace’s love of music, featuring the Medusa Amplified prints with Medusa reimagined as a music icon. Bold, spring-like colours and edgy juxtapositions are used on the iconic Medusa for a series of thoughtful items, which include the likes of ash trays, small platters and plates, as well as the ever-popular scented candle.

As usual, we continue to have a soft spot for the tableware. This years’ line-up explores Versace’s signature Barocco aesthetic. Drawing from Versace’s iconic design, keen eyes will spot references across the porcelain, nodding towards elegant evening dresses and the sophisticated Virtus handbags. Black, white and gold come together for a range of designs that are at once opulent and refined. At the centre of the collection is the Barocco V, surrounded by stylized acanthus leaves.

