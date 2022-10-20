[Video] Sansiri’s Almost Four Decades Of Expertise In Luxury Living Shines Through In Its New Development, NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA

Prestige gets an exclusive, first-look at Sansiri’s recently sold out development, NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA, which embodies ‘opulent living’ by paying tribute to the glamour and sophistication of New York in the Gilded Age.

With a rich legacy dating back 1984, Sansiri has spent the last 38 years developing a profound understanding of their diverse clientele and the concepts of both affordable housing, and what we view as ‘luxury living.’

This continuous commitment to better understanding the desires of homeowners has allowed Sansiri become the leading property developer in luxury and super-luxury residences, remaining top-of-mind as developers who are continuously building rarefied residences that are not only aesthetically desirable but also ‘wealth legacy investments’ that can be passed on from generation and generation because of their appreciation in value over time.

A prime example Sansiri’s savvy was the establishment of the company’s first luxury flagship condominium, Baan Kai Mook in Hua Hin. Still a residential landmark today, it married tasteful, timeless design with high quality materials, and other core elements necessary to produce a priceless living experience that has stood the test of time.

Fast forward to this year, to the introduction of NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA and it is clear that the Sansiri team has not lost sight of the core philosophies most important in creating desirable homes. So much so that their latest development sold out in record time – within a single month – before it was officially opened. A remarkable achievement that is testament to two things: the loyalty that Sansiri has been able to foster with their clientele over time, as well as their understanding of the facets that make up ‘the joy of living.’

NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA is part of Sansiri Luxury Collection, which is a group of luxury and super-luxury flagship projects that aim to provide the pinnacle of lifestyle experiences. At the heart of these projects are three core concepts that align with the company’s brand vision, the first being ‘refined taste.’ Sansiri works closely with top architects and designers from around the world to create liveable pieces of art; spaces that will inspire both present and future generations.

Another core pillar is ‘uncompromising quality,’ which lends itself to the high quality of materials used in constructing every project, and the high level of craftsmanship that elevates the boundaries of what a home can be through a meticulous understanding of space and context. Finally, Sansiri prides itself on providing ‘curated experiences,’ which is a significant part of what sets their projects apart from competitors and how the company promises exclusivity that goes above and beyond. These programmes are carefully curated based on their clients’ needs, right down to the smallest detail.

Some of Sansiri’s most notable projects under Sansiri Luxury Collection include 98 Wireless, a super-luxury flagship condominium on the sought-after Wireless Road; Baan San Siri Pattanakarn, a flagship, super-luxury, Regency-style single house located on Pattanakarn Soi 30; THE MONUMENT THONG LO, a luxury condominium recognised for its top-tier services and monolithic design; and KHUN by YOO inspired by Starck, the first ‘Design Branded Residence’ that is a collaboration between Sansiri and world-renowned designer Philippe Starck.

Starck is only one of many famous names that Sansiri has collaborated with regarding their Sansiri Luxury Collection, once again reaffirming the company’s commitment to providing living experiences that cannot be found elsewhere in the kingdom. These global talents spanning designers and architects have worked on highly distinctive projects in cities like New York, Paris, London, Madrid, Tokyo, and more and include the likes of Gert Voorjans, Lorenzo Castillo, Mary Fox Linton, and Hutton Wilkinson.

By collaborating with talented individuals who have worked on projects all over the world, Sansiri are able to incorporate a range of internationally celebrated design elements made famous throughout history into the conceptualisation and execution of their developments.

A microcosm for this is NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA, the latest addition to Sansiri Luxury Collection, which sets a new benchmark for opulent living because of its sophisticated design that draws inspiration from a New York of yesteryear. When one thinks of the city of New York, one of the first things that comes to mind is its world-famous skyline and the many buildings and landmarks such as the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty that make it up.

However, when keeping one’s eye closer to the ground, you will realise that a lot of the city’s most iconic streets are dotted with classically designed brownstones and structures boasting refined architecture that dates back to the Big Apple’s ‘Gilded Age’ and ‘Renaissance Revival’ periods, the former starting around 1865 and the latter lasting between 1890 and 1930.

The term, ‘Renaissance Revival’ describes how Florentine and Roman architectural styles from the 14th century to 16th century saw a rebirth in the United States of America, going on to represent ‘American Grandeur.’ A few of the design features that were prominent during the time included symmetrical façades, arched windows and doorways, and structures embellished with pilasters and balustrades. Some of the iconic buildings to come out of this period include the Waldorf Astoria, the Flatiron Building, and the San Remo.

In their newest project, Sansiri has drawn upon this remarkable approach to housing design with NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA, which has been conceptualised to parallel upscale residential areas in modern Manhattan’s city layout, some of which are the most desirable in the world.

This inspiration is evident before one even enters one of the spacious, detached houses that make up the neighbourhood. The refined architectural style of the ‘Renaissance Revival’ is present in the design of the 12-metre high Main Gate that marks the entrance to the project, framed by pathways paved with an elegant Herringbone brick pattern. The Clubhouse is an eye-catching building that houses several rooms and common areas, each catering to the unique wants and needs of NARASIRI’s residents.

Some standouts include the Drawing Room for relaxing; the Punch Room for games, banquets, hanging out by the bar, and other activities; the Library fitted with everything you need for studying or business meetings; the Gym, equipped with top-quality exercise equipment from international brands; and a 25-metre long saltwater swimming pool with an adjacent children’s pool.

The Clubhouse’s two buildings are connected by a skybridge. The colour-schemes, wrought iron detailing, and other materials used in the construction of exteriors of the two buildings are inspired by the brownstones of Manhattan. The Clubhouse and Pavilion overlook another notable part of the project, NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA’s very own ‘Central Park’ that boasts inspired Bethesda Fountain craftsmanship complete with a replica of the Angel of the Waters, which serves as the heart of the entire development.

Beyond the shared facilities, NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA houses 86 units –two-storey luxury detached houses across 57 rai of lush land, in a prime location right in the heart of the city’s Krungthep Kreetha Community. The house names are taken from ‘NoHo,’ also known as the North of Houston neighbourhood in New York, an upscale area that is home to a plethora of galleries, restaurants, and residences of the rich and famous. Every home is equipped with a solar roof, video door phone, home security systems, and of course, façades resembling classic New York City abodes.

Of course, no Sansiri project would be complete without an immense attention to detail given to materials and craftsmanship. The exterior walls of the homes possess a sandstone-like texture, a tribute to the textural elements present in classic New York residences; each home features intricately crafted, symmetrical door panels, and high, lofty ceilings and floor to ceiling windows that bring in plenty of natural light, among other statement design additions.

The project has three types of houses. The 495 square metre NoHo No.4 features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, three parking spaces, all styled under the concept of ‘A Classic Romance.’ The homes boast monochromatic colour schemes, plenty of elegant textural detailing, contemporary lighting fixtures, and wallpaper that adds to the feeling of a stylish, modern New York City home.

The second is NoHo No.5 that offers 554 square metres of total space. This type of home is styled under the concept ‘Eclectic Mix,’ putting focus on blending the old with the new, antiques with the avant-garde, to create a dynamic living space that encompasses all elements including lighting, furniture, art, and much more.

The third and final style of home is NoHo No.6, which offers 687 square metres of versatile space, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four dedicated parking spaces. The design of this home follows a ‘Naturally Elegant’ concept that comprises of elements that bring the beauty of nature into the home including cooling colour-schemes with shades like ivory, white, teal, and so forth. Everything in this home, from the finishes of the counter tops to the detailing on the staircases, reflect the taste of someone who has travelled the world and enjoys living their lives with a touch of class.

Luxury-living accommodations are only one part of Sansiri’s success with NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA. Not only are the homes elegant, spacious, and guaranteed to withstand the test of time, but its location is stellar, nestled within a further quality and international community that also houses luxury residences beginning at 10 million baht. This community is a stone’s throw from green spaces, hospitals, upscale community malls, a trio of celebrated international schools, and is linked to convenient transport routes that will connect you to Central Bangkok’s business and shopping districts.

If you missed out on securing a home in NARASIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA, Sansiri will soon be unveiling two upcoming projects: NARASIRI PHAHOL-WATCHARAPOL and BUGAAN KRUNGTHEP KREETHA, both of which we are certain will meet the standards of design, quality, and multigenerational value that continuously delivers life asset value over time.