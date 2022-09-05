SCOPE elevates contemporary housing design with their ‘Life at its Finest’ concept

Since their launch in 2019, real estate developers SCOPE Co., Ltd have been trying to push the boundaries of contemporary home developments by combining three facets: location, design, and distinction to their brand.

Instead of producing homes for the masses, SCOPE sets themselves apart by focusing on bespoke projects that are never repeated, yet all boast the brand’s signature approach to contemporary design. Their ‘Life at its Finest’ concept is targeted at a new ‘international premium’ consumer base who are looking for quality housing that meets world-class standards and can cater to the specific needs of this group of people.

SCOPE will see two lucrative projects worth over 10 billion baht to be completed by the end of 2022, both situated in high-potential locations in the heart of Bangkok. The first, SCOPE Langsuan will be one of the most expensive condominium projects in the Kingdom, boasting 133 units spread across 34-storeys. The second, SCOPE Promsri is an eight-storey, low-rise condominium with 146 units.

The vision for SCOPE is rooted in the desire to strike a balance between modern architectural and interior design and designs that will remain timeless in the future. Each project is a result of more than 30 years of experience accumulated by the SCOPE team. In addition to this, the team has also collaborated with leading consultants, designers, and firms from around the world, including those that have offices in Rome, London, New York and Sao Paulo.

SCOPE have also worked with world-renowned firm KPF who have worked on leading real-estate projects such as the famed Hudson Yards in Manhattan; The Lotte World Tower, which is the tallest building in South Korea; the International Commerce Centre, the talltest and most prominent skyscraper in Hong Kong; and the Shanghai World Finance Centre.

When speaking about SCOPE’s unique approach to curating a high-quality lifestyle through the creation of homes that are not only stylish, but also fit a specific set of needs related to their target consumer, CEO, Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, said in translation: “we are committed to providing a beautiful living experience for our customers in the international premium segment, which can be described as new generation customers who have seen a lot of the world and have discerning tastes. We believe this group of people are looking for homes that meet world-class standards and have a taste for the style of design we aim to achieve at SCOPE.”

Beyond just look and feel, and excellent choice of locations, there are other factors that make ‘SCOPE living’ tempting. For example, every project is designed with the goal of providing high-level facilities and services to meet the needs of those living within the project and to maintain privacy while doing so. Examples of these services including housekeeping, a receptionist, comprehensive security, and a 24-hour pick-up service to ensure day-to-day tasks happen seamlessly.

