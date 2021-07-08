There is never a better time to upgrade and optimise your living and working experience at home, with the help of the latest tech gadgets in the market.

To get you started, we’ve rounded up a couple of the best intelligent gadgets and tech appliances for your home. From smart seating systems to high-tech refrigerators, see our picks of the most useful smart home products below.

For connected comfort

For the ultimate cinematic experience at home, kick back in the luxurious and tech-integrated King Cloud III by Australian design and furnishing brand King. The smart seating system is the world’s most advanced modular recliner with TouchGlide control technology that is adjustable with just a touch and swipe of a button, and can save your preferred seating position. To ensure everything is within reach for maximum comfort, the recliner has Smart Pockets that can be fitted with smart accessories like a wireless charging table, LED reading lights and a SONOS speaker bracket.

kingliving.com

For a crisp and cool experience

Samsung’s latest 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series comes equipped with its signature FlexZone, an independently controlled compartment that can effortlessly convert from a fridge to a freezer with five pre-set temperature modes: Freeze, Soft Freeze, Meat/Fish, Fruits/Veggies and Beverage. New features like the Beverage Center and Dual Auto Ice Maker provide filtered cold water and ice at all times, while smart features like an intuitive 21.5-inch touchscreen allows families to stay connected and entertained. This can by synced with smartphones and used with apps to manage fridge inventory and better plan meals.

samsung.com

For smart hygiene

Possibly the most compact water purifier on the market, The One by Wells Singapore has won international awards such as the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, Good Design Award and IDEA Design Award. Available in dark brown, white and red, it flaunts a 2.8-inch full-colour LCD screen, touch control panel and in-built Passive Infrared Sensor that reduces waiting time by automatically preparing the device to dispense water when it detects the user’s presence from a distance. A self-cleaning, smart hygiene care system and thorough filtering system also ensures dependably pure water.

wellssingapore.com

For picture perfect views

LG Electronics is elevating the home entertainment experience with its new art-inspired LG OLED evo G1 “Gallery” series, featuring self-lit pixels that can be controlled individually for spectacular picture quality. Adding to the realistic visuals, global international product testing agency Intertek has also certified LG OLED displays as having 100 percent colour fidelity. The new series also runs on LG’s latest intelligent processor, which uses deep-learning algorithms to analyse and optimise picture and sound for various scenes and games. Design-wise, the LG OLED evo G1 is so slim that it hangs flush to the wall just liek a work of art in a museum.

lg.com

For good vibrations

Sure to make a statement in the home, the Bluetooth-enabled Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 is widely considered a work of art by audio enthusiasts for its iconic transparent dome design and sleek, sculptural silhouette. Enjoy a vibrant treble and rich bass from the dome subwoofer and two satellite speakers, which have four drivers each for clear and dynamic sound that fills the room.

harmankardon.com

For state-of-the-art work environs

Minimalist yet multi-functional, the new Diva Smart Table by Futuristic Home features built-in smart functions such as a Bluetooth speaker and wireless smartphone charger. Its smooth matte wood finish combined with electroplated rose gold legs and a table lamp makes the Diva Smart Table an elegant addition to the bedside, reading room and any living or lounge area.

home-futuristic.com