The Luxurious Milano Sofa by Baxter is Ideal for Those Who Seek Refuge in Company and Comfort

The design of the sofa provides the perfect place to relax, read, or simply chill out with friends – just like acclaimed designer Paola Navone had intended.

Born in Turin, Italy, Paola Navone first studied architecture, in her hometown, and then later moved to Milan to start her life as a designer. During her illustrious career she has worked in many creative capacities, ranging from architect and product designer, to interior designer, shop and restaurant designer, exhibition and event organiser, lecturer and teacher. Her clients, meanwhile, run the gamut from Driade and Swarovski, to Casamilano, Alessi, Knoll International, Cappellini, Roche Bobois, Armani Casa, and Habitat.

In 1983, she won the prestigious Osaka International Design Award for Abet Laminati, and although she was supposed to enter just a single design, she ultimately entered 50 because she couldn’t pick just one. Now aged 72, this creative maverick continues to dazzle, remaining internationally renowned for her prolific, highly stimulating avant-garde work. Over time, she’s firmly established herself as a globally minded design rebel.

In Thailand, her handiwork is perhaps most abundantly displayed at COMO Point Yamu, the glamorous hotel in Phuket where she was the mastermind behind the lavishly colourful, jaw-dropping interiors. Of course, those looking to enjoy a touch of this amazing artist’s trademark Mediterranean panache needn’t travel all the way to Phuket, as Seasons on Ekkamai Soi 10, right here in Bangkok, offers eye-catching statement pieces such as the beautiful Milano Sofa by Baxter, designed by none other than Paola Navone.

Always looking to combine modern aesthetics with time-honoured traditional handicraft, Paola’s intriguing style can be described, in a way, as a combination of the flavours and colors of the South, married together with the tastes and forms of the West. Always richly immersed in tradition, her creations are, at the same time, both open and continuously in movement.

Similarly, Baxter – the Italian luxury furnishing brand – embodies this same passion for designs that go deeper than the mere surface of things. By connecting the historic art of leather crafting into the creation of its modern-day collections, Baxter is, in many ways, transporting past into the present. Through it all, the manufacturer’s trademark ‘Made In Italy’ handcrafted feeling is intrinsically evoked; brought to life through the use of sophisticated shapes, unique and valuable materials, and their ever gorgeous textures and colours.

When it comes to the Milano Sofa, its distinguishing features include the wide seat, the ultra-soft cushions, and the fully padded backrest. Friendly, curvy, and sexy, it’s an ultra-contemporary piece with a strong personality. But a closer inspection reveals small details – like the exposed leather swatches that call attention to the buttons on the tufted, upholstered surface – which help mark its uniqueness.

It’s clear that alongside her slightly avant-garde flourishes, Paola Navone has also addressed the practical side of things; making an inviting home furniture piece that functions effortlessly as the perfect place to relax, to read, or simply to chill out and spend some relaxing quality time with family and friends. In its own way it’s an undeniable, if understated, furniture masterpiece; able to integrate seamlessly into the design of any contemporary interior.

With Baxter’s unwavering focus on the value of craftsmanship, their expertise when it comes to working with the world’s most luxurious leathers, and their keen interest in collaborating with like-minded creative contemporaries, they’ve been able to create fabulous furniture pieces that are as comfy as they are captivating.

Available exclusively at Seasons Ekkamai Soi 20, Sukhumvit 63.

For more information, visit www.seasonsofliving.com