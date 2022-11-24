The RCD x Cleanup Stainless Steel Kitchenware Line: Why is it Worth It?

For over 50 years, RCD Design Center Ltd. (RCD) has been the kingdom’s leading manufacturer and importer of premium kitchen products and furniture from world-renowned brands. During this month’s Baan Lae Suan Fair 2022, RCD unveiled their exciting collaboration with Cleanup, Japan’s top stainless steel and kitchen appliances brand.

Kitti Ruangcharoendee, Managing Director of RCD, opened the event with a few remarks that provided a fitting segue into the unveiling of the RCD x Cleanup kitchen sets, going into detail about Cleanup’s success over its 73 years in the industry and impressive sales that surpass 35 billion baht annually.

The team displayed the prototypes of the I-Shape LM and L-Shape LM, which have been crafted from stainless steel for an aesthetically minimal look while also ensuring functionality as a result of the material’s anti-bacterial and easy-to-clean properties. Both prototypes also displayed plenty of cabinet interior accessories and functions designed for maximum storage.

Examples of features included in the RCD and Cleanup product lines encompass pull down wall cabinets, move down wall cabinets, and auto move cabinet systems for ease of access. These also included stream flow sinks that aid with directing water down drains to avoid waste; super silent sinks fitted with vibration control to ensure water noise is kept at a minimum; and innovative detergent racks to promote quick drying. The products also boast ‘E-Coat Technology’ for easy cleaning and scratch-resistant, special embossed finishes.

Although Cleanup has been very successful in the Asian region, this collaboration with RCD provides the best of both worlds as the brand was able to work closely with RCD’s designers to marry elements of visual appeal with the durability and reliability that has become synonymous with the Cleanup name.

RCD has been importing Cleanup products into Thailand for over six years. After receiving positive feedback about Cleanup’s technology and aesthetic design quality from varying clientele, RCD initiated a collaborative project to develop new and improved stainless steel kitchen sets designed especially for the Thai market. This resulted in the RCD x Cleanup line of products that are ideal for those looking for highly functional and affordable kitchenware.

For more information, visit rcdkitchen.com