The Visionary Behind SCOPE’s Real Estate Projects is a Problem-Solver

With an ever-increasing number of sky-high condominium buildings changing the landscape of Bangkok, a question that often arises is what makes one brand stand out from another. What attracts investors, and what lengths do developers go to, to understand the psyche and aspirations of potential buyers? We turn to real estate mogul Yongyutt Chaipromprasith for the answer to these and other pressing property-related questions.

With over 30 years’ experience in the property development sector, Yongyuth set out to launch his own real estate brand, SCOPE, under the tagline ‘Life at its Finest’. With three high-profile developments currently under development across Bangkok – SCOPE Langsuan, SCOPE Thonglor, and SCOPE Promsri – Yongyuth’s SCOPE brand has been setting a new benchmark with its approach to present property developments as a form of art, requiring artisanal craftsmanship, attention to the smallest detail, and utilising years of expertise in conceiving new projects.

It’s a philosophy that has stood him in good stead, along with the confidence and courage to invest generously in SCOPE. The result is a groundbreaking, eye-catching phenomenon in the industry. Prestige caught up with Yongyutt to explore the concept behind SCOPE in more detail.



A Problem-Solver – Not a Salesman

“Our business is actually based on project management, which is about developing projects for clients,” Yongyutt explains “This is different from being a salesperson. When selling, the seller is just going to peddle you the product – whether it’s good or not. We don’t do that. We create projects, so what we do is start by talking with the contractors and continue doing that until the actual sale. I say that I am a problem-solver because someone once sought out my help in selling an unsold project. I informed him that I am not good at selling, but that I have a solution to make his project more relevant to the market, by adjusting the branding or payment terms and other details.” Hence SCOPE was conceived – from this determination to change the perception that existed in the market towards condominiums. By combining a strategic vision and applying extensive experience, arose a fresh approach for integrated investment projects offering the ultimate lifestyle experiences.

One Who Knows the Enemy and Himself will not be in Danger in a Hundred Battles

When accumulated experiences are as rich as a thick textbook, it can come in handy when seeking solutions for challenges or starting out a new project – and the thicker one’s textbook, the more advantages it presents. “Of course, it’s not just your textbook that you should refer to but you must also survey other people’s books as this will help build a stronger project base,” Yongyuth says. “I always use this principle at work with my subordinates. If we know the basic information for a particular project, we can articulate all the details, such as where to purchase land for the project. Another important thing is history, because it teaches us how to deal with certain issues, such as how to sell, and how to make the project survive.”

For Location and Land Purchases, It’s all about The Experiences

SCOPE currently has three projects underway – in Promsri, Thonglor and Langsuan, with each location offering an attractive and unique proposition. Similar to an artist who is driven by passion and creative vision, Yongyuth’s aspiration for each of his projects is for them to turn out to be as envisioned. Every square inch is developed with utmost care, along with details such as the selection of a great location. SCOPE Langsuan has a total of 34 floors towering into the sky on one of the most expensive pieces of land in Thailand. SCOPE Thonglor presents 18 luxury penthouses in the prestigious Thonglor area, while SCOPE Promsri is an eight-storey condominium that offers highly sought-after residences. At present, some of these projects are nearing completion and already open for reservation.

“In terms of design, all three projects are equally outstanding and remarkable, although their prices vary,” Yongyuth explains. “SCOPE Langsuan is in close proximity to several of Bangkok’s most luxurious retail and commercial spaces, and probably the most expensive real estate in Thailand. All three projects have the same emphasis on location. We purchase land based on what experiences the locations will offer for its residents. We’ve been working in this profession long enough; thus know every detail well. It’s not that we just desire to develop a project here, but more because we know how good it is to be in a particular location. Starting from location, then follows the architectural design – and we design for value. Having a great team on board is always a plus, and we utilise only the finest and most hi-tech tools available to us.

“We put a lot of emphasis and importance on location. Imagine when a building is not in a desirable location – it simply won’t be as impressive. Moreover, the space between condos and skytrain stations also has a lot of impact on the locals in that area. Every hundred metres affects the price of life; therefore, it’s very important. For each individual project in a particular area, the design is different, but all of them has a big emphasis on creating a complementary lifestyle for its residents.”

‘Life at its Finest’ – a Lifestyle Experience

According to Yongyuth, it is vital to keep a close eye on what your competitors are doing. “You have to look at what they are doing in order to better develop your own abilities and overcome weaknesses.Once we are ready to take the next step with the information that has been gathered, the project takes shape. For SCOPE, it is not just about developing the area into real estate or a simple condominium, it’s a complete solution that encompasses a great location, inspiring design, and world-class service. From my personal experience, we have to provide both advice and a service. We can’t work on several projects at the same time because quality and service are of such high importance to us. We also place special importance on the building’s juristic person.”

A Boundless Concept is Brought to Life

As SCOPE aspires to create a New York vibe with its projects, design consultant Thomas Juul-Hansen – famous for his work on luxury penthouses in the Big Apple – was brought on board to join the design team. Large room layouts have been created with high floor-to-ceiling and large windows opening up to the views outside, while the furniture used is of the highest quality. For counter tops, entire pieces of marble were used. Even the beds are authentic, American king-size. Spaciousness is paramount, and the design philosophy is fueled by a focus on the smallest details.

SCOPE projects also have a fewer number of units because of the emphasis on privacy. A calm and relaxing atmosphere was created with a modern aesthetic that resembles walking in the heart of New York. The design thoughtfully considers every aspect from a resident’s point of view; little things such as a love for dogs but neigbours who perhaps don’t, having a group of friends over for a party but not wanting to use your private elevator (for such occasions you can use another a separate lift, for example). In terms of service, it is a trend to facilitate sustainable convenience, while finishing touches also includes artwork by renowened illustrator Andrea Mongia.

International Premium: A Group of Ambitious Young People Seeking the Best of Experiences

SCOPE serves a market segment called “International Premium”, a group of people who dream of emulating a New York lifestyle and believe in being global citizens. At SCOPE, you are no longer a spectator, but partake actively in this desirable lifestyle. It is aimed at an exclusive demographic who are ambitious and looking for more than merely residing in Thailand.

Yongyutt says: “Most people – the younger generation included – after starting their career, opt to go abroad for travelling purposes. They experience a lot of things during their travels and surf the Internet to get better acquainted with what the world has to offer. We see this group of people as a new segment which the market is not paying attention to at all. That’s why we call them ‘International Premium’. It includes those who have seen a lot of the world, without necessarily having studied abroad, worked abroad, or been raised abroad.

“This group of people is growing more and more in numbers, but no-one seems to care [about them]. They also know clearly what they want, such as the imported, branded furniture they desire. They can have an international experience with our projects, and we use the word ‘premium’ in addition to indicate the emphasis on quality, design, privacy, good location, and service. This is what our brand represents.”

Not Just a Real Estate Developer, but Complementing People’s Lifestyles

SCOPE embraces being a new condominium concept that does not only develop prestigious residential projects in prime locations, but also focuses on the lifestyle aspirations of its residents in a very sophisticated manner. “Covid has caused many people to focus on health and hygiene – two issues that were not so evident before. Condominiums or residential homes did not focus on this in the past. Handwashing and hygiene systems, for example, which we now address as well.

“If you ask me what is the significance of a condominium lifestyle, I believe it is related to time. Time changes people, with time management and priority setting bringing about changes. Condos, and the consequential conveniences they offer, give us more time. That’s it. We don’t have to waste time on little things because a condo lifestyle creates convenience. Condos make it easy to access things and places. This is life after Covid,” Yongyutt concludes while emphasizing just why SCOPE is relevant and important today.

In parting, he shares that he puts much of his faith in the experience and the abilities of a team that brings with them a commitment to quality and to, ultimately, achieve success. For him, SCOPE is much more than a mere brand that offers some competition in the real estate sector – it offers a lifestyle of memorable experiences and refined living, along with a deep appreciation for design and the best things in life.

Read more about SCOPE’s unique story and the projects currently under construction at https://scopecollection.com

