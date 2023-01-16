Varit “Eddy” Bulakul Explains Why Dusit Parkside is a Cut Above the Rest

Crypto Asset Investments, Acai Story superfood dessert bar, and Bangkok’s first Paintbar – where people can eat, drink and paint on canvas – have one person in common: visionary entrepreneur Varit “Eddy” Bulakul.

As Head of the Digital Asset Division at The Brooker Group Public Co Ltd, and Founder of both Paintbar Bangkok and superfood café Acai Story, Varit “Eddy” Bulakul has his hands full. He has also made a name for himself as trailblazer in the fields of cryptocurrencies, digital finance, decentralised apps, and digital assets as a whole.

While the financial field is wrought with volatility – stories of billions of dollars being made, or wiped out, virtually overnigh t, are all too common – it demands a sound understanding of data from a wide range of sources to keep abreast of what’s going on. Synergy, adaptability, and the ability to identify meaningful trends out of a jumble of information is how Eddy describes his work exploring the future of digital finance.

“While we have to bear in mind the core strategy, we have to be able to adapt quickly. Data must be accurate, comprehensive, and always at hand. These are not just about the state of the economy but current affairs, the amount of leverage in the system, number of players in the ecosystem, and several unique case studies. The situation can change very fast, so we have to digest all the data within a short period of time in order to safely navigate through the web 3.0 World,” he says.

The Brooker Group was the first Thai-listed company to report investments in cryptocurrency. The firm put about 200 million Baht in Bitcoin in 2021, which progress up to over a billion Baht in several digital asset tokens during the FY 2021.

Is this a high-risk market? “Definitely,” Varit concurs. “It is especially so when some people seem to engage in speculation using borrowed money.” He also admits that strong enough regulatory frameworks to guard against malpractice do not exist yet. Still, he believes digital finance and blockchain technologies are the inevitable future; one that is not as far off as some people may have thought.

“The Internet has been around for only about 40 years and look where we are now. Or electric vehicles. It has taken several years for the EV to be accepted but we still don’t have enough charging stations. It will take probably another three to five years for the infrastructure to be developed but the market is already there,” Eddy says.

In the same manner, he believes the technology for digital assets is ready with vast potential for use, but the regulations, ease of use and safety aspects still lag behind. For Eddy, Brooker’s move into crypto should put it in a prime position to offer advisory services in digital assets, as more companies are expected to look into entering the space. This year, the firm also joined hands with the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, by investing US$10 million into Binance Labs Investment Fund.

According to its filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the fund will invest in growth projects that can extend the use cases of digital assets and promote awareness of Web3 and blockchain technologies.

This partnership marks a high point in Eddy’s career, as he has dreamed since childhood of becoming an insightful business consultant like his role model – his father, Chan Bulakul, founder and CEO of The Brooker Group. “I consider consultancy a truly win-win business. We create value for clients, friends, or people around us and share in the mutual gains,” he says.

The goal prompted him to study hard, at Lehigh University (BS) and Boston College (MS), so that he would become knowledgeable and credible – enough so to impart business advice. Eddy is the youngest in Thailand to complete the certification exams to become a Certified Public Accountant (CPA in USA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). “My father taught me to be driven, to have passion in what I do and give it more than 100 percent instead of mere office hours. I think a dedication to one’s profession is very important.”

He maintains a balanced life by working smart and efficiently. “I don’t embed myself at work. I don’t sit in my office until midnight. As an executive, I learned to delegate. But I have to make sure that my team has been well trained, otherwise the burden falls back to me during the reviewing process,” he shares.

Eddy’s hobbies range from golfing to Japanese manga and collecting NFTs. When he joined The Brooker Group in 2014, he also found time to open Paintbar Bangkok, a unique space where people can enjoy their meals while painting on canvas even if they have no prior training. Three years later, he also launched superfood café Acai Story. Acai is a type of berry originating from South America in the Amazon forest, and its claim to fame is being low in calories but rich in nutrients, especially antioxidants.

When it comes to the property business, which is one of Brooker’s core strengths, Eddy recommends that one goes for the very premium. In case there are still a few to choose from, location is the decider. He cites as an example Dusit Parkside, which occupies the prime location on the corner of Rama IV and Silom Roads.

“It is close to the MRT and BTS. Lumphini Park is just a stone’s throw away. Hospitals, schools, shopping, you name it. It is essentially close to everything,” he says.

According to Eddy, being a leasehold property complements the lifestyle of younger generations who would rather have some flexibility in choosing homes at different stages without paying the full premium of owning a freehold property. Most of all, he has faith in the team managing the project. “The Dusit Thani group created a landmark with its legendary hotel. This will certainly attract people, who will form a great community in this new residences project.

“My family does not focus that much on wealth. What we look for are good communities – friends we can trust, people who we can help, and who will also be there for us. Equally important is to have time to do what we like,” Eddy says.

To him, a sense of community and the luxury of time are what make one’s life rich. “There are some things money just cannot buy,” he says.

