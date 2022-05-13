Why We’re Headed to Phuket (Possibly For Good) Once the Pandemic is Over

As travel restrictions finally begin to ease, many of us can’t help but consider jetting off to a secluded beachfront for a bit of much-needed respite. Here’s why Phuket’s Veyla Natai Residences is perfect for doing just that.

After what seems to have been several lifetimes, Thailand is gradually inching back to some degree of normalcy — cue easing travel restrictions, opening borders, and the possibility of getting away. Of course, whether it’s the new normal, old normal, or whatever it may be, not all has remained unchanged. For many of us, the pandemic served as an interesting time of self discovery, leading to the curious realisation that perhaps we were made for more than the daily urban hustle.

After months spent riding the turbulent waves of Covid-19, few things seem as tantalising now as leaving it all behind for a bit, to spend a few days surrounded by the wonders of sand, sun, and sea. For those looking to relocate for more rejuvenating environs, Natai and Phangnga are attracting quite a bit of buzz, as hidden destinations for hip happenings. The tranquil beaches have become a go-to destination for the young and successful, from go-getting entrepreneurs, to visionary crypto guys looking to network, unwind, and have a bit of fun.

As we turn to island escapades, the Veyla Natai Residences emerges as a compelling contender for those looking to purchase a beachfront holiday home. Here we round up a couple of reasons why.

Natai beach is a true hidden gem

Although mentions of Phuket may still occasionally bring about jarring images of hardcore parties and neon signs, Natai Beach is that refreshing — almost relieving, in fact — reminder that there is very much still a paradise to be found here. Resting along the shores of the Andaman Sea, just to the west of Phang Nga, Natai is delightfully secluded, while still giving you easy access to the best that Phuket has to offer. In Veyla Natai Residences alone, residents can indulge in the joys of activities such as golfing, windsurfing, scuba diving and more. Whether you’re here for the buzzy beach clubs, Michelin-starred eateries, or simply to just lie by the beach, Natai puts you at the heart of it all, while providing a much-needed respite from the rest of Phuket’s hustle and bustle.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a beach more breathtaking

All other attractions aside, the highlight of Natai Beach is undoubtedly its coastline. With pristine beaches and crystal clear waters, it’s one of those rare secrets travellers somehow come upon and hurriedly stow away, before other tourists spoil its tranquil charms. Occupying a seemingly never-ending stretch of soft, white sand, the views are so spectacular here you almost forget you’re on arguably Thailand’s most popular tourist island. Much like a beautiful little corner that belongs to you alone, expect stunning coral reefs and cool ocean breezes — all the ingredients for the perfect tropical getaway.

The airport is just a stone’s throw away — fly back and forth anytime!

While it might feel more like a far-flung paradise, don’t let Natai’s remoteness fool you — as Phuket’s key destinations are still very much within reach. Just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, the location is perfect for city-based go-getters looking to fly back and forth regularly.

About Veyla Natai Residences

The latest luxury residence on Natai Beach, Veyla Natai Residences differentiates itself with a combination of stunning views, timelessly contemporary design styles, and the option of freehold units. Encompassing 15 luxury villas with direct sea views, the residences are now fully complete and ready to move into, providing the perfect getaway destination for family and friends alike. Units start at US$2 million, and come with access to shared, world-class facilities including a saltwater pool and jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, fitness centre and more.

VEYLA NATAI RESIDENCES is an Award-winning project designed by A49 has won The International Architecture Awards (IAA) 2020 – Organized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design for Private Homes.

