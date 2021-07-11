Dream Abodes: These Are the World’s Most Stunning Homes

We scoured the globe for a glimpse of the world’s most stunning homes.

From Paris to New York, Houston and the English countryside, here are some of the dreamiest interior projects, filled with all the design inspiration you need.

Romantic Penthouse: Paris, France

In the heart of Paris – the home of iconic design – this multimillion-dollar, 135-square-metre penthouse by Boca do Lobo Design Studio is fit for the most creative minds. The client – a prolific architect and art dealer with many homes around the world – was looking for “a place where classic and contemporary come together”, according to the design team.

It needed to reflect his love for collectable design and his needs to have a functional space for work and to be inspired at the same time. The starting point for the one-bedroom apartment was white as the key colour, providing a neutral and clean background where everything fits perfectly in harmony. From gold surfaces that express luxury, to carefully hand-painted tiles, and the final touches of marble, every detail was carefully thought out.

Embracing the elegant details of classic architecture, the apartment features white French wall mouldings, highlighting the classical style of the French windows, and is filled with hand-picked pieces to express the owner’s eclectic tastes.

Modern Countryside Living: Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Deep in Buckinghamshire’s countryside, a 560-square-metre neo-Georgian house – built in the early nineties – was a diamond in the rough just waiting to be sculpted into a true contemporary design gem. Stripping the home back to its brick foundations, designer Callender Howorth completely revamped the interior layout, before curating the furniture and home décor selection as well.

Among this selection is a standout accent piece by Italian furniture company Brabbu that brings the opulent country house aesthetic to life in the most glamorous and eccentric way possible. The brief from the client requested a “sublime and luxurious home” that was energetic and elegant with a sassy twist – and the result fit like a glove.

Entering the home, one is greeted by a double staircase with renewed marble flooring that’s shined upon by a bespoke lighting fixture crafted in hand-blown glass, an item that serves as a unique signature piece that allows the client’s personality to be an integral part of the project – something fundamental to Howorth’s work philosophy. The entire home features a neutral colour palette, juxtaposed with occasional striking pieces.

Bright Lights, Big City: New York City, USA

The city that never sleeps is more than ever a place where, every day, new interior design projects emerge in the sky-scraping skyline. Giving more light to the city, a luxury penthouse where gold and silver perfectly combine is the house of several unique and exclusive design pieces, one of them the incredible Newton Dining Table by Boca do Lobo.

By the hands of designer Arthur Dunman for Jed Johnson Studio, this project is the true materialisation of the client’s wishes, creating an artistic and cosy environment where “luxury meets contemporary”. Stepping inside this penthouse the attention of the designer to detail is visible, making every corner unique and beautiful.

From the bedroom and living room in touches of blue, to one of the dining areas in yellow, ending in the dining room in creamy shades, silver and gold unite all this spaces, being present in each one of them.

Collector’s Dream: Houston, USA

Located in the cosmopolitan city of Houston, Texas, the design inspiration for this penthouse was born from the motto, “Home is where every journey starts”. Home of tech entrepreneur Fiyyaz Pirani, the interior design mixes two styles: Art Deco and Contemporary. The owner wanted his home to be innovative, but also timeless – to keep up with his lifestyle.

For this project brands such as Boca do Lobo, Fendi, Eggersmann and Giorgetti worked side by side creating this statement environment. Breaking boundaries and challenging interior design, the penthouse is functional, but also sophisticated, distinguishing itself by the brands and their exclusive pieces, but also the unique taste required to combine all the statement pieces together. These include the futuristic Newton Mirror, the Empire Dining Table, Lapiaz Sideboard, Lumiere Chandelier and Millionaire Safe. The space mixes a mysterious vibe with luxury and opulence, combining woody surfaces with gold details.

Perfect for the owner’s lifestyle – whether gathering a group of friends around the amazing dining table or for playing a game of pool in the games room – this is modern city living with all the trimmings your heart desires.