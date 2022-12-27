Discover PENT. By UPPER DEC, the Luxury Exercise Equipment Line that Prioritises Personalisation

Now launched in Thailand, PENT. is a luxury brand of exercise equipment from Poland that creates products that are just as visually attractive as they are functional.

With the brand prioritising sleek and minimal design, there is no longer any need to hide away weight stands, benches, kettlebells, and more, as PENT.’s equipment is crafted from attractive natural materials including steel, wood and leather. This choice of material gives the products a luxurious finish, and allows them to blend in better within home spaces when compared to standard, pre-existing gym tools.

Isariya Kuhapremkit, Founder & Business Development Director of Prestige Selection Co., Ltd. and UPPER DEC, imported PENT.’s products into the kingdom under the name, ‘PENT. By UPPER DEC.’ When speaking in detail about the launch, he revealed that it was his passion for design – especially design that has a cross-section with science – that inspired his decision to bring PENT. to Thailand.

Isariya explains that he sees PENT.’s products as ‘functional art’ because they provide the functionality of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, while still offering a look that fits the lifestyle of affluent individuals who appreciate high quality products and top-notch design. PENT.’s line is produced by craftsmen who have extensive experience in luxury home décor and furnishings, which shines through in each product.

The brand also aims to provide a premium customer experience, offering buyers the opportunity to custom-design their products by choosing their preferred materials, from the colour of the leather to the type of natural wood.

Examples of PENT.’s most popular products include the ANA™ Fitness Set, an advanced ‘all-in-one’ set which consists of a wooden stand and a selection of products fit for home workouts such as the SIENNA™ skipping rope, LIPOVA™ push-up bar, MATA™ fitness mat, COLMIA™ dumbbells, LOVA™ kettlebells, ROLA™ stretching roller, KOHA™ yoga block, and the MOXA™ weight ball.

Another example is the BANKA™ Weight Bench, which is recognised as one of the brand’s signature products. An exciting collaboration between PENT.’s in-house product development team and designers, it is built out of stainless steel and comes with a seat cushion made from real leather available in five different colours.

The handmade LOVA™ kettlebells and COLMIA™ dumbbells are particularly popular as luxury gifts for special occasions as they are crafted from steel and natural wood, giving them a stylish and modern appearance.

For more information about the collection, click here.