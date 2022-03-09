An In-Depth Guide to the Aquarius Zodiac Sign

As a fixed air sign, Aquarius is a paradox within itself. On one hand, they’re super rigid and like their bonds (such as relationships, friendships, and interpersonal relationships) to remain the same. But on the other hand, they’re known to shake up the status quo and be the rebel of the zodiac, which urges Aquarius people to fight for innovation and reform in the world.

The reality is, Aquarians don’t play by any rules. They march to the beat of their own drum and do as they please (with whomever and whenever). They can be afraid of evolving on a personal level; however, they’re open to seeing and helping others grow. After all, (as the saying goes) “those who can’t do, teach.” Well, in this case, it’s “those who can’t do, preach” to others about what to do and the rules to follow.

Aquarius is lucky to have two planetary rulers: Saturn and Uranus. Traditionally, Saturn is the OG ruler of Aquarius. Because Saturn is the planet of structural changes and Aquarius is the sign of progress, they work hand in hand. However, Uranus is the modern planetary ruler of Aquarius because the planet is associated with higher knowledge, the sky (Uranus is the god of lightning and Aquarius is the Water-Bearer who flies in the sky), and both are unpredictable and unique.

Curious to know about this air sign? Read on for a full debrief on the most notable Aquarius personality traits and characteristics, how Aquarius shows up in different placements in a natal chart, Aquarius compatibility, and more.

Aquarius Zodiac Sign Quick Stats

Aquarius Celebrities

There are so many Aquarius celebrities out there in the world — after all, their enthusiasm to create, humanitarian efforts, and distinct personalities allow their amazing selves to be seen.

Aquarius Characteristics and Personality Traits

Think of Aquarius as the zodiac sign that thinks outside of the box. They see the big picture of matters and situations, so they’re able to make fair judgments and decisions. The caveat to their intellectual and airy sentiments is that they are seen as being emotionally distant at times — when in reality, they’re in sync with their feelings. They just process their tender heartfelt desires analytically, which confuses others.

Aquarians are great friends, as they’ll stand by your side through thick and thin. And, they’re always down for a good time — as long as it brings a ton of laughs. Yes, Aquarians are eccentric, but not out of touch with reality. They just have a very specific sense of humour, which can be quirky. Aquarians are extremely in touch with the heartbeat and social pulse of the world around them; they’re in the know about all the trends, making them a step ahead of others. All of these attributes make them wonderful in the tech industry, astrologers (Aquarius is the zodiac sign that governs astrology), arts, designers, and as social workers.

Their unique ability to create allows Aquarius to be the innovator of the zodiac. Not only that, but they are also the givers and revolutionaries of the cosmos. Through their generous humanitarian endeavours, they bring the collective together and aim to change the world for the better.

How Aquarius Traits Manifest In Each Planet

Reminder: You are more than your sun sign. In your natal chart, you can see if there were any other planets in the sign Aquarius when you were born. Then see how Aquarius shows up for that specific planet below.

Aquarius Sun

The sun represents your ego, will, and desires. The sun in Aquarius is a giver, always putting the needs of others before themselves. This can be enriching to their lives, as they take pleasure in making sure others are happy.

Aquarius Moon

The moon shows your emotional nature. A moon in airy Aquarius can be a bit emotionally aloof and withdrawn. They make better friends than passionate lovers, as they tend to retreat from expressing intense sentiments with others.

Aquarius Rising

The rising sign is the part of yourself that you allow the world to see and that others notice first. With an Aquarius rising or ascendent, people take note of their wacky and zany ideas, style, and beliefs — that is, at first. Then, they’ll tend to copy the Aquarius rising person because their vibe is totally ahead of the times.

Aquarius Mercury

Planet of communication and information, Mercury, thoroughly enjoys being in this placement because it has the ability to see matters and situations from a distant and different perspective that can be eye-opening.

Aquarius Venus

Venus, who represents partnerships, takes on a different role when in Aquarius, as it likes to experience life’s riches and relationships from the sidelines. They tread lightly with others before allowing themselves to feel the rapture.

Aquarius Mars

The planet of sex, action, and aggression in Aquarius allows you to be confident and self-assertive. Start a revolution, plan a protest, and challenge the norms with this placement.

Aquarius Jupiter

The lesson here is to stop judging and embrace the world around you. When expansive Jupiter is in Aquarius, having an open mind can help you evolve and learn more than you ever imagined.

Aquarius Saturn

The karmic lesson learned from this placement is that activism is a major part of life and can aid in setting goals. With Saturn in Aquarius, incorporating both together in future plans can lead to fulfilment and prosperity.

Aquarius Uranus

Freedom is a top priority for Uranus. Being able to make the rules that shape one’s personal life and experiences are important. No one answers to anyone — especially authority.

Aquarius Neptune

Rather than focusing on what is good for the individual, this placement encourages you to give your best to helping others first. One for all, all for one is the key theme.

Aquarius Pluto

Major shifts in society are urging people to assert their power and take control of their own lives, including government and society, when transformative Pluto is in Aquarius.

Aquarius North Node

The North Node isn’t a celestial body, but one of the points where the moon’s orbit intersects the plane of the solar system, and it sheds light on your current life’s purpose. With a North Node in Aquarius, you’re working towards creating or being a part of the community in this lifetime, rather than going about matters and life on your own.

Aquarius South Node

The South Node (which is opposite the North Node, and the other point where the moon’s orbit intersections the plane of the solar system) represents lessons you bring with you from previous lifetimes. With this placement, you’re afraid to shine independently, and often look to your social circle for support. Embrace your confidence and awesomeness.

Aquarius Compatibility

Aquarius has the ability to see situations from afar, which gives them a unique perspective to guide their friends whenever in need. A humanitarian by nature, the Water-Bearer values friends, holding them to the highest esteem and standards.

Aquarius and Aries

Both Aries and Aquarius revolt against authority and revel in their independence, which is why these two have an exciting friendship. As long as they let the other fly high, they can have many fun-filled times.

Aquarius and Taurus

Taurus and Aquarius value the other’s dedication. However, they often don’t see eye to eye beyond that. This friendship may get tense at times, due to Taurus’s rigidity and Aquarius’s quirky nature don’t mix well, but they both will stay together out of loyalty.

Aquarius and Gemini

As one of the more favourable astrological friendships, these two know how to have fun together. The party only stops when Gemini puts up a boundary with Aquarius, who can become over-demanding of Gemini’s time. Don’t worry, these friends never stay mad at each other for long if they express their feelings and move on swiftly.

Aquarius and Cancer

What an interesting pair! Cancer can be too straight-laced for wacky Aquarius, which may cause this friendship to often be at a standstill. While both are dedicated and loyal friends, their differences may tear them apart.

Aquarius and Leo

Mutual respect and admiration bring these two signs together. While the path to becoming besties may be challenging, they will both try to put their differences aside and try to make it work.

Aquarius and Virgo

The edgy Water-Bearer and pristine Virgo share a joint love of holistic endeavours, allowing them to bond over health regimes and spirituality, while spending days at the spa getting BFF massages.

Aquarius and Libra

These air signs become close right away, due to their shared sense of style and need for independence in friendships. Neither likes to be inseparable with their BFF.

Aquarius and Scorpio

Scorpio’s intense nature may scare off independent Aquarius — at least temporarily. While these signs tend to be inconsistent as friends, they enjoy sharing ideas and often sparing words for fun.

Aquarius and Sagittarius

Often matched together, these two start off strong. Over time, cracks can begin to form in their relationship, as they both find the other too fanatical.

Aquarius and Capricorn

The air sign adds a bit of unpredictability and lots of fun to the Sea Goat’s existence, making them the go-to pal to escape mundane responsibilities.

Aquarius and Aquarius

Aquarius has found its soul mate in its Aquarius counterpart. These two understand each other’s quirks and need for freedom — embracing the other’s rebellious ways.

Aquarius and Pisces

This idealistic duo celebrates their relationship through creation, opting to pursue artistic endeavours such as art, music, and dance together.

