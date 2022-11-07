Join petit h in celebrating re-creation and reinvention at Hermès ICONSIAM

petit h, Hermès’ experimental and sustainable design collective, is hosting a Thai-inspired showcase at the Hermès store at ICONSIAM from November 18 to December 11 with the aim to ignite a playful dialogue about object creation, the reuse of materials, and sustainability.

petit h was established in 2010 and is now under the creative direction of Godefroy de Virieu. The initiative takes fans of Hermès back to the start of the creation process, shining a spotlight on valued materials such as leather, silk, crystal and porcelain that are of no further use in a ‘traditional’ sense.

By extending the ‘lifetime’ of these materials, petit h gives artists, artisans, and designers the opportunity to combine, assemble, and alter these materials to create a plethora of unique, hybrid objects that reflect Hermès’ spirit of ingenuity and commitment to high-quality materials.

For a glimpse at the brilliance that goes behind each petit h creation – each as surprising as they are fun – the duplex Hermès store at ICONSIAM will be transformed under a ‘Temple Fair’ concept as tribute to events that bring together local communities in Thailand. Thai artist, Suntur, will be reinterpeting the ‘Temple Fair’ with his iconic minimalist-style.

The store will boast a floor of white sand, and staged stalls on wheels and carts on coloured bricks made from recycled materials, topped with silk scarf parasols. Both a joyful display and a nod to a nomadic theme. Cheerful fairy lights and bunting will connect the spaces, echoing the essence of fun at the heart of petit h, as well as the desire to create unique yet functional objects out of varied materials and unusual combinations.

Creations to look out for include the elephant bookcase who watches over the entire troupe – its form sheathed in multi-coloured leather. In another corner, a hammock has been crafted from a patchwork of silk ribbons, offering solace for every visitor searching for some well-deserved rest.

These are simply two of several creations that pay homage to the spirit of Bangkok. For a closer look, visit Hermès at ICONSIAM.