Now more than ever, we find joy in the little things while adjusting to the new normal and what can be more uplifting than lighting a candle to make your place smell divine. While travel remains off the chart for most of us, you can take your senses for a trip to far-flung destinations. Think about it. With luxury scented candles inspired by your favourite destinations, you can conjure up the feeling of that holiday in no time.

Whether you are trying to evoke a beach in New England with a whiff of sea salt or lavender fields of southern France, these luxury scented candles will make sitting on the couch more bearable, plus it justifies the splurge.

Le Labo Calone 17 (sea inspired)

Image Credit: Le Labo

The cult fragrance house Le Labo is famous for some of the most beautiful scents and Calone 17 is no exception. It is a 100 percent soy wax candle with marine notes and a blend of geranium, vanilla, jasmine and amber housed elegantly in a thick glass with minimal labelling. One sniff of Calone 17 and you will be instantly teleported to a sea villa.

Baobab Miami (Miami)

Image Credit: Baobab Collection

Baobab’s candles are chic and visually striking. The Miami candle makes for a statement piece with its pastel and gold silkscreen print that can match any home’s aesthetic. The candle entices all senses with a beguiling mix of cypress, cedar and musk that will bring Miami’s laid-back and artsy vibe to your house. And it’s cheaper than a plane ticket.

Byredo Ambre Japonais (Japan)

Image Credit: Byredo

Byredo’s Ambre Japonais basically screams ‘a trip to Japanese gardens’ without having to leave your house. Channel a relaxing balsamic retreat at a Japanese garden with toasted scents of aromatic spicy notes of peppercorn and coriander that meld with base notes of bourbon, sesame and vanilla. Not only these luxury scented candles are beautiful to behold, but they also contain raw, high-quality ingredients to create an atmosphere like no other.

Diptyque Lavender (Provence/South of France)

Image Credit: Diptyque Paris

Think summer sky, beautiful lavender fields, earthy scents, rustic smell of herbs and flowers – perched on the hills of Haute Provence. This candle is reminiscent of Valensole Lavender Fields and idyllic villages in the South of France.

Bring the outdoors in by lighting up Diptyque’s Lavender Leaf Candle and we promise it will rejuvenate and brighten up any space.

Frederic Malle Russian Nights (Russia)

Image Credit: Frederic Malle

Frederic Malle’s Russian Nights offers incredible scent with even better packaging. Available in a minimalistic matte porcelain vase, this warm and spicy scent is composed by Sophia Grojsman, one of the legends of modern perfumery. As the name suggests, this candle is inspired by long polar nights and a fond memory of having rich spice cake at a local cafe.

Cire Trudon Positano (South Italy)

Image Credit: Trudon

With 60 hours of burn time, this is a Trudon classic created in partnership with ace designer Giambattista Valli to depict his love for the scents of picturesque village Positano. This candle smells like Italian summer in a glass by the coast of Amalfi. With keynotes of bergamot, gardenia, orange blossom, jasmine, magnolia, tuberose and lily, this candle is a reminder of plentiful coastal sunshine and uplifting floral air.

La Maison Bougie Paris (Paris)

Image Credit: Maison La Bougie

Make your living room feel like a romantic escape to the chic streets of Paris, croissants, a bouquet of flowers and Parisian aesthetics. Its distinctive melding of fresh lavender, cloves and cedarwood will satisfy your wanderlust until it’s safe to travel again.

La Doublej Leopard Candle (Africa)

Image Credit: La Doublej

Crafted in Italy, La Doublej’s Leopard Candle with a floral leopard print jar doubles up as an art piece for your home. The warming notes of ylang-ylang, frankincense, sandalwood and labdanum will instantly whisk you to the best safari destinations of Africa – the endless stretches of blue sky, palettes of green and crisp air encouraging us to slow down and just appreciate life.

Jo Malone Macaroons (England)

Image Credit: Jo Malone

When you light up this candle, feel free to enjoy truly English traditions: afternoon high tea served with warm macaroons and other delectable desserts. With 70-hour burn time, this candle oozes the warmth and cosiness of those rare sunny England days and a luxurious lifestyle. The packaging on this candle with an embossed logo and matching lid is perfect for someone with sophisticated taste.

Wijck New York (NYC)

Image Credit: Wijck

If you too are enamoured with New York City and feeling a bit nostalgic at this point, you deserve to treat yourself with this candle. With top notes of grapefruit and lemon, melding with base notes of cedarwood, musk and amber, this candle will kick back the spirited feeling of all things New York – flower shops next to the concrete buildings, earthy scents of central park and rustic smell of leatherbound books in a library.

Stone Glow Urban Botanics (Hawaii)

Image Credit: Stone Glow Candles

This tropical, frangipani and neroli scented treasure, which comes in a ceramic jar, will make your house smell like a tropical vacay in Hawaii. The subtle hints of refreshing pear and citrus will have you dreaming of a luxury escape in your favourite Hawaiian villa. With up to 60 hours of burn time, this tropical fragrance will instantly calm the jitters. Plus, you can re-use the chic jar.

(Main and Featured Image: Nataliya Melnychuk/Unsplash)