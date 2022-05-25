Korn Narongdej Unveils ‘Luxury Reimagined’: Raimon Land’s New Visions for The Future

Luxury is not just something you see, but it extends to everything you can touch and feel — at least that’s what Korn Narongdej, the savvy property mogul and COO of Raimond Land, believes. Reflecting on the company’s new strategy and upcoming projects, visions for the future and how how the luxury property giant aims to continue dominating the luxury real estate market in Thailand, Korn addresses the importance of satisfying all five senses in creating a true luxury experience.

”This is what we see as our main differentiator,” he said. “As we always brief to all our staff – we are not selling a house or a condo, but we are selling an experience to our customers, in which we think is what will ultimately last longer.” the COO explained. “With what usually ends after the ‘buy and sell’, we want to go beyond that, and focus on the experience that comes after it is being sold, the fulfillment that comes with that from all angles.”

“We want to create a lasting impression, an experience that will last. That is the true definition of Luxury Reimagined.”

Luxury Reimagined

Innovation, comfort, exclusivity, and privilege lie at the core of Raimon Land’s new strategy, and its vision is now to attract a new generation of clientele and to propel forward, progressively and surely, into the future. “Luxury does not always have to be old-school and outdated, it could also be young and in-fashion,” Korn adds as he shares how the consumer landscape has changed drastically from that of the past. “One trend that we see now is that high-end clients have predominantly become younger generations who are able to become successful and build themselves up from a very young age, and are able to afford such luxuries. We want to focus on that emerging target group as well.”

“Sustainability and social responsibility are also at the forefront of our objectives, and are implemented into all of our new projects,” the executive shares, as he talks about placing environmental consciousness in the foundation of the company’s values. “From being environmentally friendly, to waste and water reduction – we put a lot of emphasis on that. With the projects we develop, we prioritise luxury as well as sustainability.”

Upcoming Projects

Reflected at the core of Raimon Land’s upcoming projects is, indeed, the reimagination of ‘luxury’, of modern stylishness and comfort, and of living up to the future. As Korn aptly puts: “every Raimon Land project lives up to world-class standards and the uniqueness in building, interior designs, as well as landscaping to make Bangkok’s city landscape stand out in the world.”

The Estelle Phrom Phong

Partnering with one of Japan’s largest developers Tokyo Tatemono and designed by Singapore-based leading global design firm, SCDA Architects, the ultra luxury high-rise condominium is situated at the front end of Sukhumvit 26 and is set to open by the end of the year. Surrounded by a bustling neighborhood that is both lifestyle- and family-oriented, The Estelle Phrom Phong has 37 floors and 157 units, and will be of walkable distance to the BTS Phrom Phong station, Emquartier and Emporium department stores, and Benjakiti Park.

Apart from ultra-luxe amenities such as a supercar parking lot, 24-hour concierge, limousine services, a floatation pool, private dining room, and an onsen, the Estelle Phrom Phong also offers suites, private lifts and different heights of ceilings from 3.5 to 6 meters for spaciousness and per the clientele’s needs, and is also pet-friendly.

Tait Sathon 12

Also in partnership with Tokyo Tatemono, Tait Sathon 12 is a high-rise luxury condominium located at the heart of Bangkok’s CBD on Soi Sathon 12, and will be within walking distance to the BTS station. The building’s iconic slope design is the work of two leading world-class design firms A49 and Shma. When done, Tait is expected to become one of the next iconic buildings in Bangkok.

The 2,000-square meter common area will be 6 stories high, and will feature a variety of modern amenities such as a sky terrace, a sky deck with a sunset pavilion, an amphitheater lounge, a fitness center, and an infinite edge non-chlorine filtration sky pool with a children’s pool. Tait Sathorn 12 is also pet-friendly.

One City Center (OCC)

Located on Ploenchit Road, another one of Bangkok’s main city districts, the OCC is a joint venture between Raimon Land and Mitsubishi Estate – one of Japan’s leading real estate companies. Unlike the The Estelle Phrom Phong and Tait Sathon 12, the OCC is designed entirely as an office space and will redefine the concept of ‘luxury’ into the office building industry. With quality in mind, the OCC aims to be the leading landmarks when it comes to modern working spaces that foster creativity and productivity. It also aims to keep in mind the needs of the younger generations coming into the workforce – such as a vast office space dedicated to holistic health and environmental friendliness.

Last year, OCC also won the “Office Development of the Year – Thailand” from the Real Estate Asia Awards 2021 as the most outstanding project management innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rosewood Residences Kamala

The first one of its kind, and definitely the first for Thailand – Raimon Land has partnered with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, The Rosewood Residences Kamala will become the first ultra-luxury residence lining the streets of Phuket, with services on par to that of a five-star hotel. Located on the Millionaire’s Row of Kamala Bay, residents can enjoy the proximity of quality restaurants, a secluded beach with a sunset view, shops, and adventures both on land and at sea. Designed by world renowned firm Kerry Hill Architects, the leading luxury giant behind landmarks such as the Aman Tokyo and the Aman Kyoto in Japan, as well as the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, the Rosewood Residences Kamala is also set to become a new landmark in Phuket.

Offering an “effortless living” on the tropical island, each villa at Rosewood Residences Kamala will offer an array of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ personalised amenities and services created exclusively for villa owners with VIP courtesies at their owned villa from the in-house butler, chef, and housekeepers.

For more information, visit https://www.raimonland.com/en/home.