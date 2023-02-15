Pipatchara Kaeojinda’s Love Letter to Dusit Central Park

Lauded for its community-based and artistic approach, Pipatchara has swiftly become the fashion label under everyone’s radar. Prestige spoke to the talented fashion designer, head creative director and co-founder behind the brand, Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda on her holistic Dusit Central Park lifestyle.

Distinctively unique, the 46-billion-Baht Dusit Central Park – which is set to be completed in 2025 – will feature a retail space called Central Park, Central Park Offices, a new and enhanced Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel, as well as state-of-the-art residential developments Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside.

Both Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside are meticulously crafted sanctuaries with an exquisite location in the heart of Bangkok, offering its residents unparalleled luxury lifestyle experiences. While a myriad of activities and amenities throughout will ensure utmost convenience for every resident, exceptional five-star services endorsed by Dusit Thani will guarantee the highest level of personalised and attentive care.

Carefully curated and designed to meet the needs and aspirations of Bangkok’s most discerning, it did not take long for Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda, Co-founder and Head Creative Director of the eponymous brand Pipatchara , to seize the opportunity to purchase a unit at Dusit Parkside.

Recognised as one of the country’s young, rising and talented designers, Petch has always been a creative soul who, from a young age, had a strong penchant for the artsy side of life. Prior to co-establishing the brand, she earned a degree in Fashion Design from the Academy of Art in San Francisco and was recognised among the top three womenswear finalists of the Joe’s Black Book Competition. Later, following a year-long scholarship at the École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Parisienne, she was able to hone her skills through internships at Ralph Lauren in New York and Vanessa Bruno and Chloé in Paris, a stint as Junior Print Designer with Givenchy in Paris, and finally joining Jaspal in Bangkok.

Today, the label founded by Petch and her sister Jittrinee in 2018 –aside from being famous for its ode to arts and crafts and emphasis on the technique of macramé – is most renowned (both locally and internationally) for its conscious effort to implement the concept of fashion for community at the core of its work.

“We work very hard to involve locals, especially people of Thailand’s remote and rural communities,” Petch explains. “We are currently working with communities in Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son, where we teach them to weave and knot our unique patterns whilst ensuring job opportunities for them.”

While some may refer to her as a fashion designer, Petch sees herself as a creative soul who is lucky enough to be able to indulge in her passion daily and who loves creating pieces of art that people can carry and wear. As an artist, having her own space to think and create, to plan and collect her thoughts, is crucial. “In order for me to create and develop my ideas, I need to be in a neat and organised place and one where the design and interior generate a sense of tranquillity. So, Dusit Parkside is it for me,” she says. “They have managed to create a living space that highlights a home-like ambience, and this is something that really appeals to me.”

Each unit of Dusit Parkside is furnished in an elegant, contemporary style, enhanced by luxurious natural materials and fine finishes. Inviting living spaces with specially selected décor and colourful accents offer a modern an innovative aesthetic that is highlighted by stunning views of the park and city skyline beyond, as well as effortless and instant access to a vibrant, urban lifestyle.

Dusit Parkside’s beautifully appointed common areas are also distinguished by principles of Feng Shui. In order to achieve balance and harmony, each living area has been purposefully designed to optimise the natural flow of energy. Designed to take advantage of extended park views with city view options, Dusit Parkside residences allow you to enjoy refreshing scenery that extends all the way from the Roof Park to Lumphini Park, meaning you are ensured a peaceful retreat when you want solace from the excitement of city living.

Another key factor for Petch is the location. “I’ve always been a city girl,” she says. “If I have to commute, I need it to be less than 30 minutes away and have very little patience to deal with traffic jams. Dusit Parkside is the perfect location and being next to the BTS and MRT makes it so practical and convenient.”

Aside from its ideal location, the residences offer a home that are uniquely connected with the natural beauty of Lumphini Park whilst offering its very own lush green park. A workaholic who works seven days a week, Petch is also looking forward to taking relaxing strolls in the property’s seven-rai roof park. “We have a house not far from here but I think I will be staying at Dusit Parkside during the week and go back to the house on the weekends,” she says. “I like the sense of community they have created at Dusit Central Park, with everything at your doorstep. I am already looking forward to moving in and adding my own touches to the place to really make it my own. This is a space where I can be with myself and relax.”

The 33-year-old is adamant about expanding her work to reach more communities across Thailand and as such, find little time to unwind. “It has been a challenge to achieve work-life balance, but I am getting much better at it,” she says with a laugh. “After four years of hard work, we now have a trusted team of very capable staff which allows me to allocate more time for family and friends.”

Dusit Parkside harmoniously and artfully blends cutting-edge architecture with sophisticated lifestyle concepts and Dusit Thani’s longstanding heritage of hospitality built on Thai graciousness. Residents will benefit from the property’s highest standard of services paired with all the elements to deliver comfort and convenience.

To stay healthy, Petch indulges in tennis three times a week and enjoys regular walks outdoors. With her busy schedule, she is excited to be able to enjoy the residences’ five-star fitness facilities and other services, which includes an array of concierge services and more.

Engaged and soon to be married this year, Petch has her whole future ahead of her, and while she is keen on growing her business, she is also excited to make Dusit Parkside an integral part of her life.

