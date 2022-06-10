Sustainability is the New Luxury: Six Senses Residences The Forestias Pulls Over THB 4.7 Billion in Total Sales

Having sold 16 out of 27 residences in just the first 30 days after its launch with a total of 21 residences as of 31 May 2022, the Six Senses Residences proves the unyielding demand for ultra-luxury living, connectivity, and being close to nature among city dwellers.

Six Senses Residences The Forestias, the first Six Senses residences in Thailand located at The Forestias community centre on Bangna Trad kilometre 7, has tallied over THB 4.7 billion in total sales as of 31 May 2022, leading property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) announced earlier this week.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the high demand for ultra-luxury homes that emphasise close-to-nature living and a ‘no-compromise’ approach to design and build quality,” Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, the Project Director at The Forestias, MQDC, said. “The Six Senses brand promise and concept, combined with an exceptional location at The Forestias, has been a winning proposition.”

The ultra-luxury housing has now sold a total of 78%, or 21 out of its 27 homes, as of the end of May.

The residences, which are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, are among the finest and highest specced homes in Thailand and are backed by MQDC’s 30-year warranty, Kittiphun added.

He added that The Forestias’ other luxury residential component – Mulberry Grove branded homes – have also seen strong sales of THB 3,720 million as of May 2022.

“The Mulberry Grove Villas cluster-home residences are specifically intended for multi-generational families who wish to live close together in multiple detached homes that are conveniently connected,” Mr. Ouiyamaphun said. “There are 37 homes of three different sizes with four to six bedrooms and with functional areas that range from around 1,000 square metres to 1,700 square metres.”

With the new Six Senses hotel also scheduled to be completed in the same year, along with other luxury residential components such as the likes of the Mulberry Grove Villas, Whizdom, The Aspen Tree, as well as 4.8 hectares of forest all located inside The Forestias, residents are guaranteed to receive a 360, exclusively lush and luxurious living experience.

The Six Senses Residences

Being the first of its kind in the country, Six Senses Residences The Forestias is designed by leading architectural and design firms Fosters and Partners and DT Designs, with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas managing the interior designs and overall project planning.

The partnerships with these premier global firms has helped to “ensure that the homes are nestled in greenery, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living, with onsens and pools, views of the lagoon, and benefitting from the natural ventilation through the flow of breezes throughout the spaces,” said Kittiphun.

Inspired by Thai Architecture, the villas will exemplify the notion of sophisticated living under the spirit of being among nature. By seamlessly integrating outdoor and indoor living experiences together, residents can enjoy stunning views of the lush forest, lake, and surrounding gardens in the comforts of their homes.

Its dwellers will also be provided with an extensive list of services and privileges as that of the Six Senses guests. This ranges from a Clubhouse, bespoke concierge services, housekeeping and baby-sitting, butler services, to additional benefits on services, rooms, food and beverage, and a spa. Ultimately, the goal is to give residents the “assurance of exceptional care in the running of a community centred on wellness, hospitality, and sustainability,” Kittiphun explained.

Community, Sustainability, and Wellbeing are the New Luxury

As the world evolves, so do our needs and values. If there’s anything the past couple years have proven, it is that our wellbeing, need for connection, and the importance of slowing down, must come first and foremost.

The megaproject that is The Forestias, situated on the outskirts of Bangkok city, is the embodiment of that vision – a green, urban oasis that places community and nature at its forefront and core. This 64 hectares plot of land is an ecosystem of its own, containing within it a 6-star hotel, four types of living spaces designed for all generations, office and retail spaces, a sports complex, entertainment venues, cafés and restaurants, its own medical centre and – yes – 4.8 hectares of forest consisting of a 1.6 kilometre canopy walkway for urban dwellers to enjoy.

With sustainability, community, and health in mind, The Forestias is designed for reintegration and reconnection – a vision that foresees our very primal need to be close to one another and by nature.

With its mission to “nurture a diverse community of residents and visitors through nature, learning, services, amenities, wellness, and leisure,” The Forestias is, indeed, a modern smart city that will undoubtedly redefine the concept of living in Thailand.

Learn more about Six Senses The Forestias and The Forestias and register for a visit here, email at mqdc@mqdc.com, or call 1265.