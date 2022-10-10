AAS Auto Service hosts an exclusive eco-friendly Bentley driving experience in Chonburi  

On September 24, AAS Auto Service Co., Ltd., the sole importer and dealer of Bentley vehicles in the kingdom, invited members of the Bentley Owners Club Thailand to join an exclusive ‘lifestyle driving event’ in Chonburi that put focus on eco-friendly vehicles with the aim to promote sustainability.

The trip began with a warm welcome at the Bentley Bangkok showroom at CTI Tower where esteemed guests were introduced to Bentley’s newest models, including the new Flying Spur Hybrid and Bentayga Hybrid, the latter of which boasts an electric motor that can travel up to 40km in EV Drive Mode and has the capability of delivering more than 443 horsepower from a powerful V6 gasoline engine. Both facets work in conjunction with each other to ensure a smooth and efficient driving experience.

In addition to having the opportunity to get familiar with Bentley’s hybrid vehicles, the trip also included a visit to Castello Di Bellagio. One of the region’s newest drinking and dining landmarks, the castle-style restaurant offers panoramic views of Chonburi’s mountains, boasts luxury furnishings, as well as a menu of European-inspired delicacies crafted by expert chefs.

Guests were also treated to a visit to the Big Bee Farm, the largest bee farm in Pattaya, where more than 1,000 wildflowers are planted and over 300,000 bees live in five onsite beehives. Each hive produces more than 15kg of honey per year, helping to foster local ecosystems and industries.

Here, guests learned about the life cycle of different bee species and various beekeeping methods used in Thailand, before having a taste of local products made using honey from the farm. The Big Bee Farm was established to promote sustainable beekeeping practices and continues to upgrade its methods to match international standards. This work parallels Bentley Motors’ sustainability guidelines, making it a fitting choice for the trip.

