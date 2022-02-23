Asia’s First Aquila 54 Power Catamaran is Heading to Thailand

In another first for the local yachting scene, the first Aquila 54 Power Catamaran in Asia has been sold by Simpson Marine and is expected to arrive in Pattaya in April 2022.

Launched in 2021, the Aquila 54 has already been bestowed the prestigious “Power Multihull of the Year 2021 Award”, proving its tremendous potential and popularity among motor yacht enthusiasts. The vessel embodies the reliable features and construction methods of the hundreds of Aquila yachts and boats cruising the waters of the world. This model also enhances on-board luxuries with full-size refrigeration and layouts that include three, four, and five cabin options, as well as skipper’s quarters and “galley-down” layouts.

Owners will delight in panoramic views that fill the master cabin with natural light through large hull side windows, adding to the spacious feeling of the full-beam forward master cabin.

Engineered with an open flybridge and solid glass front windscreen, or a completely enclosed and climate controlled flybridge, the Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran features the versatility to appeal to a global audience of boating enthusiasts.

The saloon resting area – which features two huge sofas, including one vast U-shape sofa within the dining table, as well as a smart bar area serving the galley and saloon at the same time – eludes a true home-like feeling. Powered by two 550-hp engines, the Aquila 54 With has a length of 16.5 metres.

With over 40 years of manufacturing experience and the collaboration of multiple award-winning firms and designers, Aquila Power Catamarans is the world leader in producing high-quality, innovation-filled and exceptionally performing power catamarans.

Aquila’s rapid growth and global success has challenged the company’s international design and engineering teams to rise to elevated expectations. The world-class teams assembled by Aquila includes naval architects, engineers, production management and inspired designers from around the globe. Members of the renowned J&J Design Group have also played a key role in the development of the brand. Although painstaking and labour intense, the team at Aquila thinks long-term and invests time and materials to ensure quality.

Aquila Power Catamarans is exclusively represented in Asia by Simpson Marine. For more information, visit simpsonmarine.com.