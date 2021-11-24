Live and Recharge with Ascha Charoenrasameekiat and Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e 4MATIC Coupe AMG

Ascha Charoenrasameekiat is a lady of many talents. Going by her nickname “Pang,” the founder of Fifth Season Store and co-founder and PR director of QQ Dessert is bubbly and energetic, and lives life inspired by the the beauty of things that surround her — her newly-decorated home, the beautiful clothes she acquires for her fashion boutique and, above all, the sporty and comfortable Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e 4MATIC Coupe AMG — her choice of vehicle.

Creativity is the heart and soul of her work, hence her decision to live life not by the nine-to-five routine, but instead by her own rules. Pang’s perfect day is simple, productive and full of life. She enjoys spending time in her kitchen, cooking her own breakfast before getting on with work. On a productive day when she can get things done earlier than expected, she doesn’t hesitate to reward herself by going out to catch some fresh air and enjoy some leisure activity. Despite describing herself as an urban and domestic girl, Pang admits getting stuck at home for a long time during the Covid-19 lockdown has left her with a desire to take a break from city life and concrete buildings if schedule permits.

With the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e 4MATIC Coupe AMG offering both comfort, practicality and aesthetics, the car isn’t just a means of transportation, but a vehicle that inspires Pang to step outside the concrete town to get her much-needed green space experience — like a relaxing afternoon at Bang Krachao — a green oasis located just a stone’s throw away from Bangkok. An intelligent combination of functionality, agility, and modern design. The mid-size SUV crossover offers the best of third generation EQ Power Plug-in hybrid technology, combining the forces of the 4 cylinder combustion engine that produces 211 hp with the all-electric mode that is able to produce 122 hp and lower emissions.

True to its tagline “the design that moves you,” the eye-catching new Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e 4MATIC Coupe AMG is more sporty than over on the exterior. However, it’s the comfortable, relaxing interior that makes this car such a pleasure both to drive and to ride with key features including intelligent comfort functions and an exciting new operating system and digital displays with three display options: “Classic”, “Progressive” and “Sporty.” Despite its sporty look, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e 4MATIC Coupe AMG is spacious and roomy, both for driver, passengers and even the heavy-duty luggage that can be easily stored in the trunk — giving you ultimate convenience for any impromptu getaway.

