Those with a penchant for luxury cars may have heard the news. Bentley Bangkok has recently revealed a limited edition Continental GT V8 AAS Motorsport Edition, a 2-door grand tourer that seamlessly combines luxury finesse with sports design.

Bentley Bangkok by AAS Auto Service, Thailand’s sole authorised importer and distributor of Bentley cars, has brought this ultra-exclusive Continental GT V8 AAS Motorsport Edition to the Thai luxury motor scene. By exclusive, we mean that there are only five orders available only. Here are three things about this baby driver that will make you covet it even more.

Inspired by the race

Inspired by the AAS Motorsport racing team founded by famed Thai racer and chairman of AAS Auto Service, Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak, this grand tourer is world-class standard, ability and superb technology packaged in one. In creating the Continental GT V8 AAS Motorsport Edition, Vutthikorn aims to bring the world of customers and racers together through a team of well-trained engineers and spectacular aftersales service the company is known for.

Speed and strengths

The Continental GT V8 AAS Motorsport Edition is powered by a V8 engine twin-turbo charge 4 litres produced 542 bhp. If you’re looking for speed and acceleration, this is the engine for you because this beauty can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds) and take you to a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h). It uses the same engine type as the one applied in the Continental GT3, the only active racing car on track operated by AAS Motorsport.

Suave design, exclusive numbers

What is a good luxury sports car without good design? This exclusive grand tourer is available in Glacier White and Beluga Black. Inspired by motorsport, the Mulliner Specification comes in St. James Red and Gloss Black. And to celebrate the Continental GT V8 AAS Motorsport Edition’s exclusivity, the five owners can choose to have the word “one to five” on their treadplate. The car, valued at 25.5 million baht, will also come with a signed certificate from Paul Williams, Director of Motorsport, Bentley Motors LTD., UK.

For more information, visit AAS Auto Service or call 02-261-1050.

(All image: Bentley Bangkok)