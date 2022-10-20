Bentley Expands its Hybrid Offerings with the Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid

AAS Auto Service Co., Ltd., sole importers of Bentley vehicles in the kingdom, has started accepting reservations for the new Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentley Bentayga Azure Hybrid models, raising the bar even further when it comes to luxury super SUVs now available on the market. Each model has different strengths, but what they do have in common is Bentley’s unparalleled attention to detail in terms of design and craftsmanship.

The Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid

The new Bentayga S Hybrid boasts all the power of its predecessors, offering a staggering 456 horsepower. Geared for drivers looking for both power under the hood and a sporty design, the combined output of the Bentayga S is 462 PS. The 3 litre TFSI V6 petrol engine and 100 kW electric motor allows the vehicle to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in only 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 254km/h.

The V6 TFSI engine adds more sporty characteristics to the car by providing a more engaging drive in several modes. Moreover, with added damping of 15%, which impacts the level of vibration the vehicle emits, the car has a stronger chassis overall. As a result, the popular ESC and SPORT modes have better responsiveness, allowing for stronger performance on the road.

The ‘sport’ theme also lends itself to the car’s symphony of sounds when in motion. The sound of the engine itself is complementary to its powerful design. This is reaffirmed further with the inclusion of the ‘Hybrid Sports Exhaust’ that can be tuned to deliver the desired level of sound for every passenger in the four-door SUV no matter where they are seated.

The design language present in the Bentayga S Hybrid mirrors that of other Bentley S models complete with the classic Blackline specification. Instead of the traditional black, the model boasts a polished metal exterior, which is given added dramatic effect with the inclusion of the black accents in the door mirrors, tinted headlamps and rear lights, black side sills, distinct radiator grille, speed-style front bumper, and tailgate spoiler. Drivers also have the opportunity to choose the finishes for the wheels, with the choice of silver, black, or metal, all offering significant contrast with the red brake calipers.

The focus on dynamic design is also present in the Bentayga S Hybrid’s interior. The upholstery features a combination of Crewe crafted hide and suede-like Dinama microfibre, which is known primarily for its wearability and is often included in vehicles used in auto sports. This once again reaffirms the Bentayga S Hybrid’s focus on ‘sport-style design.’ The performance dials have been conceptualised to feature key performance indictors with the addition of a PHEV power metre. Other Bentayga S-only elements include the sought-after ‘S’ emblem and light-up treadplates.

The Bentley Bentayga Azure Hybrid

In contrast to its sportier counterpart, The Bentayga Azure Hybrid puts comfort centre-stage of its design, especially in the execution of its interior cabin.

Although the vehicle boasts a V6 petrol engine and electric motor combo, Bentley’s engineers have added several inclusions to ensure that every drive is quiet and comfortable. One of the standout inclusions is the NVH – ‘Noise, Vibration and Harshness’ concept, which has been drawn out based on research where thousands of people were exposed to traffic noises and how it affected them as a result. This information was taken into immense consideration during the vehicle’s design process.

The Bentayga Azure Hybrid includes a ‘Front Seat Comfort Specification’ that offers 22-way adjustability. This coupled with a heating and ventilation functions can aid with maintaining the body’s optimum temperature for absolute comfort while driving and riding. Bentley has also employed a ‘Wellbeing Behind the Wheel’ concept that focus on light patterns, in-car posture, thermal comfort, and more.

Control was also a significant factor in the design of the car. Safe, relaxed control of the vehicle is enhanced with the ‘Touring Specification’ of driver assistance systems and ‘Adaptive Cruise Control’ for maintaining the distance between the car and vehicles ahead. Furthermore, ‘Lane Assist,’ ‘Traffic Assist,’ the Bentley Safeguard, onboard radar and camera systems all add to increased safety.

Like all of Bentley’s other vehicles, choice of materials is paramount to the look and feel of the Bentayga Azure Hybrid. The Bentley Colour and Trim team have included ‘Wellness Quilting,’ precisely crafted diamond quilted upholstery that aims to provide visual and tactile pleasure; open-pore veneers that provide a satin sheen as a softer alternative to the usual high gloss; adjustable mood lighting; and various heating functions. Azure owners can also choose from 15 hide colours for the full spectrum of personalisation.

The introduction of the two new Bentayga Hybrid models are significant additions to Bentley’s ‘Beyond 100’ strategy, where by 2025 the full Bentley line-up will feature hybrid powertrains. This will also coincide with the launch of the first Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle. In regard to the current designs, Bentley is consistently improving its hybrid offers with new batteries offering better performance and the ability to drive more than 44km on electric power alone. Moreover, these vehicles are offering 15% more torque and more than 134 horsepower from just the electric drive capabilities.

The Bentayga S Hybrid starts at 14.7 million baht, while the Bentley Bentayga Azure Hybrid starts at 15.2 million baht.

For more information, visit https://bangkok.bentleymotors.com/th/en/