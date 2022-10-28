BMW Thailand Launches the First-Ever BMW i7 Series, All-electric Vehicles that Mark the Carmaker’s Move into a More Sustainable Era

During a recent ‘Closed Room’ event in Bangkok that was attended by distinguished guests and the media, Prestige got the first look at BMW’s cutting-edge, all-electric i7 series, vehicles that are just as impressive under their hoods as they are on the eyes.

The new BMW i7 concept has been launched under the concept of ‘Forwardism,’ which in the context of art and design, describes the sensation of seeing the future as it comes to fruition. In essence, by viewing this car, fans of BMW are given a front row seat to the brand’s movement into the future, and with this movement, the carmaker’s significant and welcome shift in priorities.

Beyond facets that have become synonymous with the BMW name such as drivability, durability, and incorporating superior technology into their vehicles, among others, the launch of the new BMW i7 reinforces BMW’s commitment to promoting sustainability, which is now an important core pillar of the brand.

As the world continues to shift, and consumers continue to become more discerning about things such as their carbon footprint, contribution to greenhouse gases, and the resources they consume, the introduction of the BMW i7 demonstrates to BMW’s clientele that the carmakers are adapting with the times, crafting cutting-edge electric vehicles that will aid in securing the future of the planet that we all desire.

With the new BMW i7, the concept of ‘sustainability’ has never been more glamorous. Driven by 100% electric power, the new BMW i7 exists in three sub-models: the BMW i7 xDrive 60 M Sport (First Edition); the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport; and the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport Gran Lusso.

The models use two electric motors to drive the front and rear wheels, producing a total power of 533 horsepower and maximum torque of 745 Nm. Moreover, the new BMW i7 can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in only 4.7 seconds and can reach an impressive top speed of 240km/h.

Beyond having the same capacity for power as BMWs with a more familiar gasoline engine, the first-ever BMW i7 has a battery capacity of 105.7 kWh, that once fully charged, can run 625 kilometres. This low consumption of only 19.7-18.9 kWh/100km is possible due to several technologies including the vehicle’s ability to recuperate during braking, its innovative eDrivepropulsion concept, and its lightweight construction and aerodynamic design.

In terms of vehicle aesthetics, the new BMW i7 boasts the iconic BMW front design complete with ‘Iconic Glow’ crystal headlights fitted with 22 LED lights, Swarovski crystal elements and an illuminated, kidney-shaped contour. From a side view, the vehicle’s flowing lines create aesthetic proportions that elevate the size of the overall car, while the rear features narrow, L-shaped lights and slim chrome strips that emphasise breadth.

From the top-down, the vehicle boasts a ‘Sky Lounge’ panoramic glass roof that allows plenty of light to enter the vehicle during the day. At night, the same ‘Sky Lounge’ creates an incomparable ambience through the use of built-in, dynamic lighting effects.

In tribute to BMW’s vision for the future of the automobile industry and the concept of ‘Forwardism,’ beyond its stylish exterior, the first-ever BMW i7 is incredibly functional and tailored to the needs of the modern-day driver. The vehicle is built using high quality, handcrafted materials, and ergonomic design is at the heart of its conceptualisation, which has led to plenty of thought existing behind every old and new function

Inside the vehicle is BMW’s ‘executive lounge seating,’ which gives drivers and all passengers the opportunity to position their seats as they desire while also providing plenty of leg space and leg support. Another standout feature of the ‘cockpit’ is the BMW Interaction Bar, which extends horizontally across the entire cockpit. This allows for multifunctional control on the 1.49” BMW Curved Display encompassing the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Access to the vehicle’s ‘infotainment system’ is also possible from the passenger seats thanks to two 5.5” integrated touchscreens on the rear doors. These also allow for control over the 31.3” BMW Theatre Screen, automatic air conditioning, seat settings, and much more.

To add to the visual splendour brought forth by the various screens installed in the new BMW i7, the vehicle has been fitted with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, complete with 35 tweeters, mid-range speakers, a subwoofer and shaker that can create a 4D audio experience.

As sustainability is at the forefront of the design and execution of the new BMW i7, only responsibly sourced materials are used in the creation of the car’s high-voltage battery and elements of its motor. Furthermore, recycled materials such as Econyl plastic thread is used throughout the creation of the first-ever BMW i7 to conserve the earth’s resources. Beyond the vehicle’s drive, 100% renewable energy is used in its production to reduce greenhouse gases.

The new BMW i7 series is available in a wide-range of colours with options for customisation of the wheel and interiors. Prices begin at 7.59 million baht.

For more information, visit https://www.bmw.co.th/