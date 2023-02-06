Bugatti Chiron Profilée is the Most Expensive Car Ever Auctioned

One of Bugatti’s pre-production units just set the record as the most expensive car to be sold at RM Sotheby’s auction on February 1, 2023. The model is Bugatti Chiron Profilée.

This one-of-a-kind, luxury car, a toned-down version of the brand’s Chiron Pur Sport, was sold at around USD 10.77 million (THB 363 million approximately) in total. The final bid for Chiron Profilée was around USD 9.5 million (THB 320 million approximately), minus the fees paid to RM Sotheby’s auction house.

The production run of Chiron was stopped after 500 build spots for the limited allocation were sold out. This is the reason why this bespoke car never made it to the market.

The special-edition car which was auctioned at RM Sotheby’s was a part of the pre-production unit and not a part of the rest of the 500-build run for the Chiron. Hence, the hype around its auction was justified. Bugatti has claimed that a part of the sale amount of this luxury hypercar would go to charity.

The first and only "pre-series" 2022 @Bugatti Chiron Profilée has sold for €9,792,500 in Paris. Not only is it the world's most valuable Chiron, but the Profilée now stands as the most valuable new automotive model ever sold at auction.

Bugatti Chiron Profilée: Design and special features

According to RM Sotheby’s this car was “The last Bugatti to be sold with the iconic W-16 quad-turbo engine by Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.” As mentioned, this has all the salient features of Pur Sport from the Chiron collection but with an enhanced top speed and an in-built capacity of reaching 300 km/h in 12.4 seconds. The speed is electronically controlled.

The car’s cabin comes in a blue and grey colour theme and its seats, doors and dashboard have an element of leather upholstery which is the first for any Chiron car. The car’s shape and appearance is a hat-tip to the uber-stylish teardrop-shaped design of the brand’s cars of the 1930s.

As per Sotheby’s, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée is “offered with European single type approval.”

Bugatti’s biggest car sale

Interestingly, though Chiron Profilée is the most expensive car sold at an action, the record for the most expensive car sold overall rests with Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire. International footballer Cristiano Ronaldo paid over USD 18.7 million (THB 630 million approximately) to buy this car in 2020.

(Main and featured image: RM Sotheby’s)

