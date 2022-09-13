Cavallino Motors Debuts the 830 Horsepower Convertible Ferrari 296 GTS

Cavallino Motors, the official importers of Ferrari in Thailand, launched their seventh model in the Kingdom to plenty of fanfare, subsequently reaffirming their position as the number one dealer of Ferrari in Southeast Asia.

There are many reasons the new Ferrari 296 GTS sets itself apart from previous models. Not only does it include a plug-in hybrid engine that boasts 830 horsepower, but it also boasts Ferarri’s famous retractable hard top (RHT) in its design, which can be folded up in only 14 seconds while the car travels at speeds of up to 45 km/h.

The exclusive debut took place at the Cavallino Motors showroom, and saw friends of Ferrari Thailand as well as media and dignitaries in attendance. The unveiling was also streamed live through the importer’s social media channels, where fans of Ferrari could get a sneak peek of this new, cutting-edge model.

Speaking about the launch, Nandhamalee Bhirombhakdi, Managing Director of Cavallino Motors, said: “In three years, we have launched a total of seven models thanks to the support of our customers, which has made us the number one Ferrari dealer in Southeast Asia. This model is incredibly popular and had bookings that exceeded its target before it was even launched.

“The Ferrari 296 GTS is a true powerhouse, not only does it open the door to a new era of V6 engines that are deeply rooted in Ferrari’s 75-year history, but its open-top design also invites fun, as it allows the driver to immerse themselves in nature and the wind. The model’s name stems from the combination of cylinder capacity, pistons, and GTS representing the Gran Turismo Spider, which is a significant abbreviation in Ferrari culture,” she explains.

The Ferrari 296 GTS at its essence is an evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater Berlinetta spider concept. It is powered by a new, turbocharged, centre-mounted V6 engine that is angled at 120 degrees. This coupled with the state-of-the-art plug-in (PHEV) electric system, allows the car to unleash 830 horsepower, it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, continuing to 200 km/h in 7.6 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 330 km/h.

Beyond these impressive statistics, the car boasts instantaneous throttle response; a full-electric drive system called ‘eDrive mode;’ meticulously tuned aerodynamics, and overall, a sporty, sleek, and compact design to reinforce Ferrari’s new, modern-style and unparalleled power and drivability.

For more information, visit https://bangkok.ferraridealers.com/en-GB