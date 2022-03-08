PrestigeRecap: Inside Cavallino Motors’ First Ferrari Tour of 2022

Kickstarting the new year, Cavallino Motors organised the first Ferrari Tour of 2022, taking Ferrari fans across the magnificent Lanna region.

Celebrating the start of a new year, Cavallino Motors — Thailand’s official importer of Ferrari — hosted the first Ferrari Tour of 2022. The event took place in Chiang Rai from January 28 – 30, bringing together thirty Ferrari owners and, of course, their favourite Ferrari cars.

Hosted as an unforgettable road trip, guests were taken down stunning scenic routes through the North of Thailand, weaving their cars amidst breathtaking mountain views that nod to the Lanna region’s many natural and cultural charms. Here’s our #PrestigeRecap of the exclusive affair.

The Ferraris: What Did Everyone Drive?

Throughout the trip, Ferrari’s many iconic models could be seen speeding across the mountainous landscapes of the Lanna region, as event guests enjoyed front-row views of the Mekong River. These models included the Ferrari Roma, Portofino M, 488 GTB, 812 Superfast, and Ferrari 308 GTB — just to name a few, of course.

The Agenda: What happened?

Upon their arrival, guests were greeted by a private Chef’s Table dinner experience. Menu-wise, each of the dishes was carefully crafted to reflect the flavours of Northern Thai cuisine, while the location offered beautiful sunset views at Singha Park for a truly memorable evening.

Come the next morning, and Ferrari’s many clients were given the chance to truly take their Ferraris out for a spin, driving through a scenic route of over 300 kilometres. Along the way, the group stopped for occasional coffee breaks to take in the surrounding mountain views, while also paying a visit to Baan Dam. There, guests had the opportunity to appreciate art pieces created by renowned Thai contemporary artist Thawan Duchanee.

The journey continued across key highlights of the Lanna region, including Wat Rong Khun (or the White Temple), as well as a tea plantation, before finally taking the group to Anantara Golden Triangle. There, Ferrari lovers were able to see first-hand the border between three countries, while sipping on cocktails in the iconic Jungle Bubbles, as elephants moved around them in the woods.

To find out more about the Ferrari in Thailand, visit bangkok.ferraridealers.com.

All images courtesy of Cavallino Motors.