Charge Cars Releases an Electric Take on a limited-edition 1967 Ford Mustang

A reinvented version of the classic 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback has been built by Charge Cars, a British company based in London. The company develops luxury and high performance contemporary vehicles and recreates iconic vintage cars using advanced electric technology without changing their original design and spirit.

Through their passion for eternal automobile classics, Charge Cars has unveiled 499 modern luxury electric vehicle (EV) units of the reconceptualised 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback. Their ultimate goal is to contribute to an emission-free future and incorporate high performance components in legendary automobiles like this one.

Here are all the details about the electric 1967 Ford Mustang

To develop their high-performance models, the engineers from the company extensively collaborate with EV technology company Arrival, renowned tire manufacturer Michelin and the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) racing platform Roborace.

The new units are now equipped with an acceleration capacity of 0 to 97 kilometres (approx) per hour in just 3.9 seconds. This was achieved by replacing the original combustion engine with a 536 horsepower electric motor.

The sleek car comes with a range of 321 kilometres (approx) and quick charging abilities that allow its 62 kWh battery pack to jump from 20 to 80 percent of charge within one hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charge Cars (@charge.cars)

Design details of the electric 1967 Ford Mustang

Boasting gorgeous bespoke interiors that are revamped by adding personalised digital user interfaces, premium upgrades and sophisticated bucket seats, the luxury electric Mustang pays tribute to the original car using advanced features. Streamlined touches are included in the new car through the use of in-house lightweight composite panels for building the exterior.

“A brand-new electric Mustang, completely redefined and built from scratch” as said by the Studio Head, Mark Roberts, this modernised luxury EV is a dream come true for vintage car connoisseurs who wish to remain planet-friendly and upgrade via cutting edge technology.

While keeping the classic design aesthetic and styling of the legendary Ford Mustang intact, the officially licensed shells and luxurious interiors of the car exude high-tech comfort blended with old world charm and nostalgia.

The redefined Electric Mustang by Charge Cars is officially available for bookings at a base price of USD 460,000, which shall vary upon finalising preferences and accessories to be included. The company offers an array of customisation options for the interior and exterior of the car upon request.

(Main and featured image credit: Charge Cars)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia