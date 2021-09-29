To mark the 100th anniversary of the original W3 model, Mercedes-Maybach has introduced two new automobiles to its prestigious fleet, both of which combine penultimate luxury with incredible technical innovation.

The instantly recognisable double M logo of the Mercedes-Maybach has come to symbolise not only a legendary car manufacturing partnership, but also the continued desire – and commitment – to present discerning clientele with “the best of the best” when it comes to luxury automobiles. It is a seal of quality that signifies both passion and creative empowerment.

The joining of forces that officially linked Maybach to Mercedes-Benz began some six decades ago; however, the storied history of the iconic Maybach brand itself goes back to the very beginning of the 20th Century. In early 1909, Wilhelm Maybach and his son Karl founded the Luftfahrzeug-Motorenbau GmbH, a firm whose name literally translates as “aircraft engine building company”.

In 1912 they renamed the company Maybach-Motorenbau GmbH – hence the origin of the double M logo – where they continued to specialise in the development and manufacturing of diesel and petrol engines for airships (Zeppelins), and later rail cars. In 1919 the company shifted gears, as it were, and began work on a revolutionary new car design. Two years later they introduced their marvelous new creation as a production model at the 1921 Berlin Motor Show, and it’s this very model, known as the Maybach 22/70 HP W3, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

From the moment the W3 was unveiled, Maybach knew that it had given birth to a legend. Local automobile enthusiasts attending the debut marveled at the innovative four-wheel brake system, as it was the first German car to have such a function, as well as the six-cylinder engine and planetary gearbox (a gearbox with the input shaft and the output shaft aligned), which enabled all speeds to be managed with a single gear. Also adding to the vehicle’s mystique were the sumptuous wood and leather interiors, which delighted the public and led many to remark that it resembled “a work of art on wheels”.

Between the years of 1921 and 1940, the Maybach team continued to make heavy-duty diesel engines for marine and rail purposes, but at the same time they produced a variety of opulent road vehicles, all of which are now regarded as absolute classics. The core design philosophy expressed when they debuted their first car in Berlin back in 1921 has remained at the heart of the brand ever since, and over the decades members of royalty and the aristocracy, as well as world leaders and film stars have all been spotted travelling in style in Mercedes-Maybach vehicles. No surprise then that this crème de la crème of the automobile world has come to signify the pinnacle of technical innovation and sophisticated luxury.

In 1960 Daimler AG, the German powerhouse behind Mercedes-Benz, acquired Maybach Motorenbau GmbH, planting the seed for Mercedes-Maybach to become, in time, one of the most unique and exclusive automotive brands in the world. In 2002 the company ushered in the new millennium with the Maybach 62, and then in 2016 they wowed the motor vehicle world once again with the extraordinary Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. This sleek, sensuously designed 2+2 seater luxury-class coupé concept car turned heads not only because of its long bonnet and low roofline, but also because of its all-electric powertrain and magnificent gullwing doors.

Now, in 2021, Mercedes-Maybach proudly celebrates its heritage by marking the centenary of the original Maybach 22/70 HP W3 with the unveiling of two spectacular new automobiles: the distinguished S-Class, and the dynamic GLS SUV.

The all-wheel drive S-Class represents sublime elegance in perfect harmony with maximum spaciousness, as evidenced by the generous wheelbase and wide rear doors. As for the sumptuous interior, it offers refinements such as the MBUX multimedia system; a bit of high-tech wizardry that creates an intuitive experience for the driver, while also allowing passengers to control and personalise their own entertainment and comfort functions. Innovative details such as these, along with the use of exquisite materials throughout, make this seductive sedan a hallmark of timeless luxury.

The GLS SUV is, likewise, a luxury vehicle through and through, complete with an impressive front grille and a large panoramic roof. The perfection of the suspension tuning makes the driving experience one of unparalleled comfort, while the state-of-the-art MBUX multimedia system attends to the needs of both driver and passengers alike. In addition, elegant examples of fine detailing can be found throughout, such as on the running board that extends automatically when the door is opened – handsomely displaying the Mercedes-Maybach emblem.

“As we celebrate 100 years of Maybach’s unique heritage at the forefront of luxury experience, we remain passionate about driving the brand forward to set the highest standards in style, comfort and outstanding craftsmanship,” remarked Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales. “Maybach customers are looking for something special and our aspiration is to surpass those expectations.”

For more information, visit Mercedes-Benz.

(Images: Mercedes-Benz, photo signature in the Mercedes-Benz Classic archive)

This article first appeared in the September 2021 issue of Prestige Thailand.