Lamborghini Unveils its Huracán Tecnica — its Next-Gen Rear-Wheel Drive V10

In what marks an exciting move for the luxury automobile industry, Lamborghini boldly lifts the covers off its Huracán Tecnica, a next-generation rear-wheel drive V10.

The next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, is designed and engineered for the best of both worlds. It has been specifically developed for pilots seeking driving fun and lifestyle perfection on both road and track.

It’s credentials are indeed impressive – rear-wheel drive with rear-wheel steering and next generation evolution in aerodynamic design and engineering. Under the hood, the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica sports a naturally-aspirated V10 5.2 l engine producing 640 CV and 565 Nm torque. It goes from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

“The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the track itself,” says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“The Tecnica ensures that the pilot enjoys the strongest connection to the car and asphalt, with the car’s potential always at his fingertips for ease of use in every driving mode and environment: in an era of virtual experiences it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation.”

Lamborghini’s new model completes the Huracán line-up. It sits perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracán’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design.

Getting Technical With The Tecnica

The Tecnica’s moniker embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess and, is instantly distinguishable. It is as much a Huracán innovation externally as it is under the hood, with its new looks accenting improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability, and ease of use, particularly on a circuit.

Engineers have afforded the new Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica with a host of innovative technical features. This includes LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system and specific driving mode calibration for versatility in everyday and track driving.

It’s also equipped with lightweight technologies and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/CV. Design wise, the Tecnica has an increased rear downforce of +35% with -20% drag reduction compared to Huracán EVO RWD.

Taking its engine from the Huracán STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the Tecnica is also equipped with a new brake cooling system and revised exhaust for enhanced engine sound.

With a dry weight of 1,379 kg, the Tecnica delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/CV. The uprated power is matched by an enhanced, sharper engine sound at higher revs while inside the cockpit the Tecnica provides improved acoustic comfort.

The lightweight Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system and distinctly tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and innovative brake cooling improvements allow the driver to experience the perfect Huracán for every occasion.

Combined, the Huracán Tecnica is able to exploit its talents for its driver, delivering the best of both worlds. In essence, delivering on its promise of being a poignantly versatile super sports car for both road and track.

(Images: Automobili Lamborghini)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore