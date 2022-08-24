Lamborghini raises the bar of super SUVs with the Urus Performante

Last week, Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Urus Performante, setting a new benchmark for both sportiness and performance when it comes to their super SUVs. The design prioritises a lightweight, aerodynamic approach, and sportier driving dynamics, in order to craft a vehicle that has prowess on both the street and professional track.

Fans of the automobile brand can rest assured that despite the Urus Performante’s supreme level of performance and new, distinctive looks, the super SUV still retains the luxurious versatility that has become synonymous with the Lamborghini name. As Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann puts it: “The Urus set a new standard at its launch, taking Lamborghini’s design DNA and technological talent and delivering the world’s first Super SUV for a new era: the Urus Performante sets the bar even higher for the SUV segment.”

There are several standout aspects about the vehicle’s bold design. The first is the front bumper, complete with a new air curtain that draws airflow over the front wheel; the second is the lightweight carbon fibre engine bonnet, a material that is used in other aspects of the vehicle in testament to its ‘Performance’ heritage. For those who enjoy the range of Lamborghini super sports models, the roof is also available in carbon fibre, referencing models such as the Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo.

Speaking about the Urus Performante, Head of Design, Mitja Borkert revealed “[the] Urus is designed as a unique driver-oriented super SUV.” Certain elements make this evident, including its aerodynamic theme that decreases drag, increases efficiency, and aids with engine cooling. Other examples are the newly-designed rear spoiler that aids with increasing rear downforce on the car; its overall lowered stance, and prominent front and rear wing bumpers that increase the length of the car as well.

Chief Technical Officer, Rouven Mohr, describes the Urus Performante as a “super sports car driver’s SUV.” Beyond exterior design, what makes the Urus Performante the equivalent of a lightweight, honed athlete is its muscular stance, V8 twin turbo power plant, lightweight sports exhaust, all of which allow the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in only 3.3 seconds, and have a top speed of 306km/h. Compared to other models, the Performante’s power has been increased to 666 CV, and its weight reduced by a significant 47kg, which gives it a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3,2.

The Urus Performant has several re-engineered driving modes, setting up the car to perform in every environment. However, alongside the standard drive modes, the vehicle has introduced a new ‘RALLY’ selection, which is a mode that elevates the super SUV’s sportiness to thrill drivers on dirt tracks. The mode focuses on amplifying the oversteer character with anti-roll and damping systems optimised for extreme surfaces.

Inside, the vehicle’s cockpit features a new hexagonal seat stitching design, a black leather steering wheel trimmed with matte black; the signature Performante trim on the doors, roof-lining, seat backrest, and rear wall; new HMI graphics that feature on the centre console screen and main display, and other hosting controls. Buyers can also customise the interior further with matte carbon fibre details, red door handles, and custom kick plates with the Ad Personam logo,

