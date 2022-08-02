PrestigeRecap: Maserati Thailand unveils the Levante Hybrid in Khao Yai

With roads framed by lush greenery, and the towering mountains that continue to put the Northeast on the map for all types of travellers, there are few destinations in Thailand more appealing for those who enjoy driving a scenic route than Khao Yai.

In a recent unveiling, Maserati Thailand, the sole authorised importer and distributor of Maserati in the Kingdom, chose the winding roads around the renowned Khao Yai National Park as grounds to showcase the Maserati ‘Levante Hybrid,’ a cutting-edge SUV that combines hybrid solutions with Maserati’s famed craftsmanship to create a truly special driving experience.

What Makes the Maserati ‘Levante Hybrid’ So Unique?

Maserati are known for their complete range of vehicles available in more than 70 markets worldwide, each combining distinct elements of style and technology that have made the brand a household name in the global automotive industry.

When one thinks of the facets that make up a traditional ‘Italian sports car,’ one must take into consideration aspects of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, all of which are present in all of Maserati’s signature cars, encompassing the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, the brand’s first SUV that was centre-stage during this special showcase.

In order to propel the brand into the future, Maserati have initiated strategies to further embrace electrification. In this particular model, which begins at 7.99 million baht, the car combines a 4-cylinder, 2 litre engine with a 48-volt hybrid system to aid with recovering energy during deceleration and braking.

Of course, in true Maserati style, the car still aims above all to perform at exceptional levels, featuring a maximum power output of 330 (PS), a top speed of 245 km/h, and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only six seconds.

A Breakdown of the Experience

The 2-day-1-night trip began at the PRY1 Hotel in Khao Yai where drivers embarked on the first leg of the drive, a scenic route rich with trees that ended with an opportunity to recharge at Deya Café, a quaint eatery complete with delicious refreshments, light bites, and plenty of stylish settings fit for photos. The drive then continued towards one of the trip’s highlights, Haew Narok Waterfall, a three-tiered waterfall that reaches a height of 150 metres, making it the largest one in the renowned national park.

Beyond creating an immersive experience for drivers to better understand the design and craftsmanship behind the creation of the Levante Hybrid, the chosen destination syncs with the brand’s theme of ‘Performance Charged.’ Khao Yai has been staunchly protected as one of the Kingdom’s most beautiful and impressive hubs of nature, and the car’s distinct hybrid design is a nod to prioritising sustainability moving forward.

If you would like to take a closer look at the Levante Hybrid, visit the Maserati Thailand showroom on Sukhumvit Soi 26.

