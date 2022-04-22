Mercedes-Benz Disrupts Motor Show Culture with its New ‘Digital Guide’

Mercedes-Benz Thailand reveals the ‘Digital Guide’, a group of people of diversity who will be in charge of informing customers about the vehicles instead of the traditional presenters.

A 2-minute advertising film entitled ‘The Reinvention of Tomorrow’ has been launched by Mercedes-Benz Thailand. This avant-garde video talks about cars presenter, the position that holds a critical role in almost every motor show in Thailand. Although the purpose of these presenters supposedly lies in the selling, informing, and answering questions concerning the vehicles, they are often misunderstood otherwise.

For ages, beautiful women in revealing clothes have been the iconic image of all motor shows in Thailand. The ‘pretty’ culture was initially born in order to attract customers to the vehicles, but there are countless times that the line has been crossed. Car presenters are often treated without respect, an action that diminishes female gender roles in the long run.

As a corporation that has always supported equality and diversity, Mercedes-Benz announces the change with the arrival of the Digital Guide. From now on, its presenters will include people of all genders, shapes, and skin colours. They will be dressed in comfortable, modern and agile clothes, from which a sexy image is totally dispelled. They will remain informative about the vehicles but will employ additional technological tools for more precise information.

By always seeking for newer, better standpoints, the Digital Guides are another crucial and revolutionary step towards building an efficient world of automobiles by Mercedes-Benz.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mercedes-Benz Thailand]