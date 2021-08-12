Whether you are more of a Bangkokian who is loved up with the city’s buzzing life or someone who enjoys a long road trip to the serene countryside at the whim, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive is a luxury, compact SUV with immaculate combinations of all-thing excellence that help answer the life in full.

With the vehicle’s progressive exteriors and interiors that resonate fairly and squarely with today’s lifestyle of versatility, we also behold some of the powerful proportions which make it an absolute that-car for those who seek nothing but everyday perfection, on four wheels.

The progressive exterior design with LED high performance headlights

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive is powered by a 1,332-cc engine of which is compatible to E85 gasoline, with an outstanding peak output at 163 hp. The engine also delivers peak torque at 250 Nm at 1,620-4,000 rpm., followed by an exemplary rate of 5.7-6.0 L/100 as shown on the fuel consumption.





From the outside, the new SUV model sees the afresh designed 18-inch, 5-twin-spoke, light-alloy wheels in silver and black. For the inside, it is the well-rounded blend between elegance, sportiness and adjustable comfort that turns your every move and every drive into a comfortable journey of privileges through its generous space concept.

The interior design with a generous space concept

Fore-/aft-adjustable second seat row

Moreover, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive is well-equipped with a full scale of technological advancements and progressive safety systems, including Mercedes me connect which enables a seamless connection between the owner and authorised dealers of Mercedes-Benz. And together with the intelligent Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), a greater deal of comfort, as well as safety is no longer just a novelty we see on the luxury automobile industry, but rather a quintessential standard of supreme class that has been set by the world-leading automobile Mercedes-Benz itself.

The touchpad console for a touch control concept

Progressive safety systems

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive is priced at 2,199,000 baht and is officially open for reservation from today onwards at Mercedes-Benz authorised dealers nationwide

To find out more, visit mercedes-benz.com/th