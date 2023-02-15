Mercedes-Benz Redefines the DNA of the Electric Car with the EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium

Last year, Mercedes-Benz Thailand unveiled the first vehicles in its EQS series – an all-electric line of cars that usher in a new era of sustainability for the carmaker. One of the newest models, the Mercedes-EQ EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium, combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled performance to set a new standard for EVs.

The key differences between the EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium and its predecessor, the EQS 450+ AMG Premium, is that the latter is an imported model, while the EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium is assembled in the kingdom, and offers an increase in running distance as well as more power under the hood as a result of a 4MATIC four-wheel driving system.

Exterior and Interior

The EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium features a similar aerodynamic look when compared to other EQS models, while still embracing elements that have become synonymous with Mercedes-AMG cars such as front and rear bumpers and AMG-style skirts.

Advanced tech is at the heart of all design and performance inclusions, with the car boasting digital headlights coupled with a high-beam adjustment system, LED taillights that illuminate via fibre optics, an electric panoramic sliding sunroof, and an electric door system.

Inside, the car’s cabin features a combination of stylish and sporty elements include decorative trims; sport-style front seats that have built in adjust, heating, and massage functions; and folding rear seats with backrests.

Although the car embraces a different, more futuristic aesthetic in comparison to existing Mercedes-Benz vehicles, there is no compromise on quality when it comes to its finishes.

Standout inclusions encompass a multifunction sports steering wheel in Napa leather; a cutting-edge 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the front console and uses AI and hand gestures for total convenience; full-spectrum LED ambient interior lighting in 64 shades; and the in-built ‘EQS Sound Experience’ that comprises of a Burmester 3D surround sound system.

One special feature that is particularly fit for car owners in Thailand is the vehicle’s ‘Energizing Air Control Plus,’ which consists of a system of HEPA filters, additional filtration components, sensors, and air conditioning that aids with stopping fine dust, microparticles, pollen, and other harmful irritants from entering the vehicle. This system combined with the ‘THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control’ feature ensures a comfortable ride no matter where you are travelling to.

Performance

The EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium is powered by two electronic motors installed on the front-rear axle, and has an in-built four-wheel drive system that allows the whole vehicle to deliver more power than its predecessors.

The car can deliver 449 horsepower and 898 Nm of torque, is capable of accelerating from 0 – 100 kilometres per hour in only 4.8 seconds, has a running distance of 580-696 kilometres per charge, and can reach an impressive maximum speed of 210 kilometres per hour. All of these statistics prove that sustainability and speed can go hand-in-hand, contrary to what is often assumed about existing EVs.

Safety

Althought sporty in its attitude, the EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium prioritises safety in various facets of its design. The car has a ‘Driving Assistance Package,’ as well as other features that help with speed control, keeping a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, lane-keeping, steering and collision warnings, pre-accident prevention, blind spot warnings, skid control, and more. Beyond these systems, the car also has 11 airbags focused on all passengers.

Overall, the car combines the latest in vehicle technology with a sleek and modern ‘one bow’ design, powerful motors, and performance features to set a new standard for the EV experience.

For more information about the Mercedes-EQ EQS 500 4MATIC AMG Premium, click here.