A Look Inside the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Designed by Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh may have passed on, but his legacy will continue for years to come. We take a look inside the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class designed by Abloh himself.

The late polymath artist, architect, creative director, fashion designer and philanthropist has left an indomitable mark on the world of design. His latest, and one of his last, takes shape in vehicular form – a limited edition model done in partnership with one of the world’s largest luxury car manufacturers. This is the Virgil Abloh x Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Mercedes–Maybach has unveiled the launch of a limited-edition bespoke S-Class and capsule collection, created with Virgil Abloh, before his untimely passing in November. Designed in partnership with Mercedes‑Benz Group AG Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener in 2021, the model is available in a strictly limited run of 150 units. The limited-edition S‑Class is Abloh’s third cooperation project with Mercedes‑Benz, and the second with Mercedes–Maybach.

The arrival of this unique Mercedes-Maybach S-Class coincides with the release of a capsule collection designed by Virgil Abloh and in collaboration with Off‑White. It has been developed in connection to the Project MAYBACH electric show car.

Designer Wheels

For over a century, Mercedes–Maybach has defined the boundaries of luxury experiences, and the limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh is certainly no different. The model is a fully equipped Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class S680, which has been created by Mercedes‑Benz’s specialised customization and craftmanship team in the manufaktur in Sindelfingen.

The vehicle exterior features the unique two-tone colour combination created for Project MAYBACH. While the upper part of the vehicle is lacquered in a glossy obsidian black, the lower part, side flanks and special forged rims are painted in a sand hue.

The highest levels of craftsmanship continue into the vehicle’s interior with an identical two-tone colour scheme. The four-seat configuration, steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard, and ceiling are lined in black and sand coloured nappa leather, complete with sand coloured decor trims and strips. The high pile floormats are black with a sand coloured leather border and embroidered Mercedes‑Maybach logo.

To enhance its monolithic appearance, the window frames are painted, and a special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo is inscribed on the piano black middle of the centre-console, rear cushions, head restraints and door sill panel.

Fashion Meets Luxury Motoring

Unique to the limited-edition S‑Class is a bespoke user interface. It presents the driver with an even more luxurious variation of the Maybach MBUX suite of cutting-edge technologies. Handpicked visual elements are used to enrich the digital content. This includes a home button with coloured border and brand logo denoting the edition, to profile pictures decorated with luxurious fashion accessories.

All customers will be given a special custom-made wooden box covered in sand coloured nappa leather emblazoned with the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo. The gift box contains a 1/18 scale replica of the limited-edition car, the two car keys and a carabiner hook. In addition, a special car cover featuring the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo will be gifted to customers.

The capsule collection launched in conjunction with the bespoke model on 5 April 2022 features sand coloured vintage washed cotton t-shirts and half-brushed cotton fleece crewnecks and hoodies. It also includes canvas baseball caps and racing gloves crafted in canvas, neoprene, and suede, coated with a black spray effect, and embroidered. The Virgil Abloh x Mercedes-Maybach capsule collection is exclusively available to buy on Off‑White, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores. It is also available in Off‑White stores in select markets.

(Images: Mercedes-Maybach)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.