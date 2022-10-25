Millennium Auto Group Chosen to Curate BMW Vehicles for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

APEC refers to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region. From November 14-19 of this year, leaders of each member economy will be visiting Thailand for the APEC 2022 Economic Leaders’ Week, which will include a series of meetings and events.

These meetings will centre on a range of topics including facilitating trade and investment, advancing regional economic integration, leveraging digitilisation, restoring cross-border travel, reinvigorating tourism, navigating current environmental and sustainability problems, and more.

During this landmark week, Millennium Auto Group, official importer of BMW in Thailand, has announced that it has been chosen to allocate the luxury vehicles that will be used as official vehicles during the period of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

The decision to choose BMW was motivated by several factors including BMW’s reputation for creating cars that lead in the realms of performance and safety, as well as the carmaker’s recent unveiling of the new, all-electric BMW i7, which parallels with the global trend of embracing environmentally friendly vehicles.

Somprat Bosuwan, Deputy Managing Director of the Sales and Marketing Department of Millennium Auto Group, had this to say about the exciting collaboration: “On behalf of the team, I am honoured and proud to be a part of this important meeting. We will be allocating many luxury BMW models for use during the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, including the BMW i7, which is considered the most luxurious and innovative electric car available today that will be the vehicle at centre-stage during this week.”

The BMW i7 was recently launched in Thailand to plenty of fanfare. 100% electric, it combines elements of luxury design with cutting-edge technology under the concept of ‘Forwardism & 7 Senses,’ to create a brand-new driving experience. The car boasts two electric motors and can deliver 544 horsepower, 745 Nm torque, can accelerate 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds, and reach top speeds 240km/h. It also exists in three sub-models: the BMW i7 xDrive 60 M Sport (First Edition); the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport; and the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport Gran Lusso.

The APEC Summit 2022 is held under the concept of ‘Open. Connect. Balance,’ and a significant part of the discussions are around new economic models like the Bio-Circular-Green Economy. One important facet of this model is the further promotion of electric cars as a main vehicle for travel. The decision to collaborate with BMW has been described as a microcosm for this further plan.

