The new Bentley Network application will open the door to the exclusive world of Bentley. Receive the most up-to-date news, VIP promotions and private events designed just for the Bentley clientele —all just a tap away on your smartphones.

AAS Auto Service, the sole official importer and distributor of Bentley in Thailand, has been working tirelessly to develop an elevated communication and service platform: the Bentley Network Application.

For the first time in Thailand, the smartphone app will provide its clientele with universal access to all the exclusive services and events designed just for Bentley customers. With the Bentley Network app, conveniently connect with other members and owners across the globe, and receive special assistance from the manufacturer. After all, this is the app designed to elevate your Bentley experience.

Tap into the world of Bentley

Members will have access to insider news, along with exclusive updates from the Bentley Motors headquarter in Crewe, home of the original Bentley. Dive into the Bentley archive and read up on all the iconic Bentley models that will set your heart racing. Aside from global news, members will also receive the latest updates from AAS Auto Service to keep you posted about the Thai Bentley community.

The perks of being a Bentley owner

Members of the Bentley Network will receive early-bird access to all Bentley exclusive events: invites to VIP dinners, test drives of the latest Bentley models in real-life motorsports racing tracks, and special services from the manufacturer. Aside from offline activities, members will also have access to insights and articles via the in-app Bentley Customer Magazine.

A global network for Bentley lovers

Among the many highlights, this is perhaps the most exciting function of the Bentley Network app. Join the prestigious community of global Bentley owners from across different corners of the world to exchange your knowledge and lifestyle with other like-minded souls or build your business network through exclusive Bentley online events.

Download the Bentley Network application, available for iOS and Android.

(All image: Bentley Thailand/AAS Motors Service)