Paul Smith Teams Up with MINI to Release a Sustainable, Electric Vehicle

A collaboration between Paul Smith and the renowned automobile brand, the sustainable Mini Recharged made waves at the Salone Del Mobile in Milan.

In case you missed it, electric vehicles are coming in strong. Following the European Union’s plans to steer away from fossil fuel based vehicles, key automobile manufacturers — from ultra-luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce, to supercar icons such as Ferrari — have gradually revealed plans to take their designs down more sustainable routes.

The latest to hop on the electric wagon is none other than MINI. In an exciting collaboration with Paul Smith, the automobile giant recently converted a classic Mini from the 1998 MINI Paul Smith Edition, installing an electric engine for a result that is at once innovative, yet imbued with tradition.

First debuted at the Salone Del Mobile in Milan, the sustainable MINI Recharged draws from the first collaborative design between the two brands. Fans of the iconic British designer will recognise the specific Blue hue of the car’s body — a referential nod to a fabric swatch taken from one of Paul’s favourite shirts — while lime green accents and a batter box pay tribute to the aesthetic sensibilities of the 1990s.

Design cues aside, the key highlight lies undoubtedly in both brands’ initiatives towards a greener future. The new model features a 90-kilowatt emission-free electric motor, especially engineered by a team of experts at ‘Recharged Heritage Limited’. Not only has the engine been completely refitted, but the new car body deliberately leaves out trim parts for a bare, unclad floor, topped with rubber floor mats made of recycled rubber — all following sustainable principles. The dashboard has been tastefully replaced with a speedometer, complete with a magnetic smartphone holder, while the entire steering wheel can be removed for convenience.

A celebration of what lies ahead in the sustainable vehicle space, there is much to learn from and get excited about with regards to the MINI Recharged Project.

To find out more, visit mini.co.uk.