Porsche Introduces a Digital Twin Concept for the Taycan

Porsche has created a virtual model of its Taycan as a way of bringing to life its ‘digital twin’ concept. This technology, still in the experimental phase, could help anticipate possible chassis failures.

The idea of a digital twin is to recreate, in virtual form, an existing infrastructure — whether it’s a simple connected device or a much more complex system — in order to study its behaviour and seek to optimise its performance.

In this case, Porsche decided to create a digital twin of its Taycan chassis, in order to monitor the state of the components remotely. It is a virtual copy of the chassis, allowing monitoring and diagnosis based on data captured in real time, without the need to bring the car to a garage for tests.

This data is connected to a centralised intelligence system that allows each vehicle to be assessed individually. At any time, the algorithm can recommend not only the right time to carry out maintenance work, but also the type of maintenance required. Another advantage of this approach is that wear and tear and faults can be anticipated, which is important from a safety perspective.

For the time being, this so-called digital twin focuses on components and possible chassis failures. About half of the Taycan’s customers have volunteered for this pilot project.

Finally, note that all this data could potentially be used to one day evaluate the vehicle’s resale value. This could help make transactions more transparent.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.