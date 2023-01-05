Prestige and Cavallino Motors Organise a Test-Drive of the Ferrari 296 GTB for Clients from KBank Private Banking  

The exclusive event took place at the Pathumthani Speedway and saw valued guests enjoy several activities before getting behind the wheel of the cutting-edge Ferrari 296 GTB courtesy of Cavallino Motors, a model that the carmaker launched under the concept of ‘defining fun to drive.’

Those who are fans of Ferrari’s most classic silhouettes will be able to draw connections between the carmaker’s sleek new 296 GTB and Maranello’s celebrated mid-rear engine, two-seater Berlinetta concept.

Although a hybrid model, the 296 GTB –which stands for ‘Grand Turismo Berlinetta’ –embodies all of Ferrari’s luxurious visual codes and power under the hood, boasting a six cylinder 120° V6 engine that is paired with an electric motor that sits between the engine and an eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

These design and performance elements allow the car to reach 100km/h in only 2.9 seconds, hit top speeds of over 330km/h, and navigate all types of road surfaces because of its four unique drive modes – eDrive, Hybrid, Performance, and Quality. Together, these aspects promise an impressive driving experience that guests of the event got to feel first-hand.

While not in the driver’s cockpit, guests enjoyed a latte art workshop by SMEG, a luxury appliance brand known for its stylish line of colourful coffee machines, fridges, toasters, ovens, mixers, and more. To enjoy with their coffees, guests tucked into refreshments curated by Dean & Deluca including cookies topped with the Ferrari logo, as well as cold bottles of water from VOSS.

Moreover, professionals from Divana Spa, one of Bangkok’s foremost luxury spa and organic skincare brands, were also onsite to offer guests some much needed relaxation time after their thrills behind the wheel. In-between activities, guests also browsed products from LIM – Less is More such as car diffusers and chairs that were developed with Poltrona Frau and Acqua di Parma.

