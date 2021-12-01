Prestige Recap: Ferrari Full Range Private Viewing

Organised by Cavallino Motors Ferrari Thailand, the recent ‘Private View — Ferrari Full Range’ was a spectacular event that invited fans of Ferrari to step into the universe of the Prancing Horse.

Ferrari Full Range: private viewing

Featuring the latest models of Ferraris in one place, be dazzled by the models by Maranello, from racing cars to the rare Ferrari Classiche model. With a maximum of 20 guests per round, the viewing took guests on a journey to explore the world of Ferrari, where customers were able to learn about the manufacturer’s heritage and participated by creating their dream Ferrari using a personalisation configurator.

Transforming the Cavallino Motors Showroom into a full Ferrari Universe, the immersive experience is divided into six zones where customers explore the factory in Maranello and discover details of Ferrari’s cars with an innovative virtual reality technology and delve into the traditional heritage of Ferrari.

Discover the Legend: the Ferrari DNA

Featuring a 488 Challenge EVO, this section displays Ferrari’s passion on the road and the track by exploring Ferrari’s racing cars.

Realise the Dream: Ferrari’s new model range

A wonderland for every Ferrarista, this zone features many Ferrari models ranging from the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari Roma to the Portofino M.

Share the Style: the joy of personalisation

Immerse yourself in all the possibilities of the customisable Ferrari, where guests will receive advice from specialists to create a personalised Ferrari that fits its owner’s penchants and personalities like a dream.

Join the Family: become part of the Ferrari Community

Enjoy activities exclusive to the Ferrari Family, including the annual Cavalcade, where Ferrari owners gather to participate in the most exclusive driving events on Italy’s most stunning routes.

Own the Legacy: the beauty of pre-owned Ferrari

For every pre-owned Ferrari, a ‘Ferrari Approved’ programme is designed to ensure maximum safety for its owner. This certification features a series of over 190 technical checks and controls, including a thorough inspection conducted by Ferrari’s expert technicians. Feel at ease knowing that the pre-owned Ferrari is as immaculate and of the same standard as the day they left the factory.

Experience the Excellence: all about the after-sales services

Learn about the maintenance programmes that Ferrari has to offer, including the Seven-Year Maintenance Program named “Genuine Maintenance”, available for all new Ferraris. Other services include the “MainPower” after-sales service for all Ferrari reaching their seven-year Genuine Maintenance programme, a “Ferrari Premium” maintenance programme for checking the performance of your Ferrari, as well as the “Ferrari New Power” programme that offers up to 15 years of warranty for Ferrari cars. Those who wish to add more personalities to their Prancing Horse will love the “Ferrari Genuine” range of accessories.

The highlight, however, is the “Officina Classiche” tailored for owners of classic Ferraris to get a full inspection and maintenance service, where the car will be guaranteed of their original specification. A class F355 displayed in this zone is an exquisite final touch to the experience.

For more information, visit Cavallino Motors Ferrari Thailand.

(All images: Cavallino Motors Ferrari Thailand)