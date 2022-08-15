PrestigeRecap: At the finish line of Cavallino Motors’ Esperienza Ferrari Event

Cavallino Motors, the sole importer and service provider of Ferrari in Thailand, organised the Esperienza Ferrari event at the Kaeng Krachan Circuit, inviting select individuals for an exclusive chance to get behind the wheel of the impressive Ferrari 296 GTB.

The Ferrari 296 GTB is the latest model of Maranello’s mid-rear-engined, two-seater Berlinetta, and it houses all the power one would need for utmost fun behind the wheel. However, despite this, the car is also an ideal choice for day-to-day driving as a result of its state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system.

The 296 GTB ushers in a new era for Ferrari as it introduces a brand-new engine type, a 6-cylinder, to flank the marque’s mult-award-winning 8 and 12-cylinder power units: the new 663 cv 120° V6 is coupled with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 122 kW (167 cv), and being able to unleash a substantial 830 cv total power output to deliver unparalleled performance levels. For those who want to experience the true power the car holds, the model is also available with the Assetto Fiorano package, which includes lightweight features and aero modifications.

In addition to top-tier power levels, the 296 GTB’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system makes the car incredibly drivable, pushing the car into the realm of peak performance as it cuts down pedal response times to zero and delivers a 25km range in all-electric eDrive mode. These features coupled with the car’s compact dimensions and innovative dynamic control systems guarantee that the vehicle has astonishing agility and responsiveness to commands. All in all, the 296 GTB is the ideal marriage of power, simplicity, and functionality.

This foray into the V6 era, is a celebration of Ferrari’s 70-plus-years in the motor sports business. The car’s name itself – 296 GTB – takes inspiration from its total displacement (2992 1), the number of cylinders (6), and the Gran Turismo Berlinetta acronym, a nod to only the finest Ferrari traditions. The first-ever Ferrari V6 was debuted in 1957, and the models that followed included front-engine sport prototypes, models with mid-rear-mounted V6s, cars powered by the 120° V6, and models that featured the V6 turbo hybrid system in 2014.

For more information about the Ferrari 296 GTB, visit https://bangkok.ferraridealers.com/en-GB