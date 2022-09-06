PrestigeRecap: Prestige Invites Clients from KBank Private Banking for an Exclusive Bentley Test-Drive at Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok

On September 1, Prestige partnered with Bentley and Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok to arrange an exclusive test-drive of the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid for esteemed clients from KBank Private Banking.

During the afternoon, guests were greeted at the entrance of the residences tower by a fleet of Bentley vehicles, specifically the Flying Spur Hybrid and Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, which are some of the renowned carmaker’s newest models.

This foray into hybrid technology is merely one step in Bentley’s long-term plan to introduce more electric vehicles, as the car manufacturer has announced it will launch its first all-electric vehicle in 2025, followed up subsequently with all-electric models every year to 2030. The introduction of these vehicles is a major part of the brand’s “Beyond 100” business transformation plan that will see the company becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by the same year.

Once guests arrived for the exclusive KBank Private Banking event, they were ushered into the residence’s elegant riverfront lounge for an introductory presentation by the team from Bentley, who shared insider information about each model’s design, the sublime materials used for both the interior upholstery and exterior components, and the plethora of options related to customisation. To conclude, representatives from both Four Seasons and Prestige said a few words thanking everyone for joining the exclusive event.

The rest of the afternoon saw guests alternate between taking the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid for a spin, and taking respite from the rain inside of the private residences. The actual test-drive encouraged guests to get a real feel of the drivability of this particular model, taking them on a full loop around the tranquil Chao Phraya Estate.

Once the drive was over, members of the Bentley team were on hand to answer questions, and there was also a separate consultation area where guests could enquire in further detail. The knowledge presented by the motoring professionals during these exchanges were also a welcome reminder of the benefits of purchasing a vehicle of this calibre from an authorised seller such as AAS Auto Service Co Ltd, as it opens up avenues for official customisation, maintenance, and more.

When not behind the wheel, guests were invited to a spectacular lounge 50 storeys above the city in one of the Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok rooms, complete with panoramic views of the landmark Chao Phraya River, as well as a fortune teller if they were curious about what the stars might have in store for them.

Once day turned into dusk, guests were invited to the rooftop of the Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok – a sprawling terrace that is usually reserved for residents only – to watch one of Bangkok’s famed sunsets. The evening soirée was made even more special with a curation of champagne and canapés.

