Ta-daa… The All-New Princess X95 Superyacht Has Arrived in Thailand

After much anticipation and a long journey from the Southampton port in the UK, Princess Yachts’ flagship – the all-new Princess X95 Superyacht – arrived in Phuket and is ready for her debut in Southeast Asia.

From the very first glance it’s clear that the futuristic X95 looks nothing like anything else on the market. This unique, artistic collaboration sees renowned naval architect Bernard Olesinski partnering with Italian luxury car designer Pininfarina, and the result is a welcome break from traditional superyacht norms. From the moment one steps aboard, the ship’s grandeur is unmistakable – with a length of 30 metres and a beam height of almost seven metres.

The outdoor cockpit is protected from the sun and rain by the elongated flybridge, while the padded, wraparound couch seating area and outdoor bar are accented by sophisticated teakwood finishing. Below deck there are two spacious VIP cabins and two chic side cabins, while above the main deck sits the incredible “sky lounge”. Finally, two bow seating areas complete the luxurious layout, with the top level featuring a built-in Jacuzzi.

A dedicated team from Boat Lagoon Yachting – proud partner of Princess Yachts in Southeast Asia and the top yacht and superyacht dealer in the region – worked tirelessly on the planning and coordination for the X95’s journey to Thailand, ensuring everything was on schedule and to facilitate a safe offload. She is soon to be delivered to her owners and make a debut on the waters of the Andaman Sea.

Vrit Yongsakul, Group Managing Director of Boat Lagoon Yachting, told Prestige that consumer tastes are always changing. “People want to go further afield and have the space to be able to enjoy such adventures. The X Class range offers this. It is uniquely designed, and her concept has really captured the luxury market in Southeast Asia. She will make her grand debut first in Phuket in February, following by the second quarter of 2022 in Singapore.

“With a layout designed round increased efficiency of space and improved lifestyle options, the X95 provides a sense of comfort and palatial grandeur never seen before in a yacht of this size,” he said.

Indeed, the Princess X95 is completely redefining yacht design and establishing a new ‘Superfly’ X class with its bold new ‘flybridge’ concept and innovative segmentation of interior rooms and decks which sees both the main deck interior and the flybridge extend nearly the entire length of the yacht. The result is a 10 percent increase in outdoor space and 40 percent increase in indoor space.

