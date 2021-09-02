Rolls-Royce Returns for the 2021 Salon Privé with Two Bespoke Creations

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars returns for this year’s end-of-summer party known as the Salon Privé. Taking place at the exclusive Concours d’Elégance in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, they are showcasing two of their bespoke commissions: the Black Badge Cullinan and the Black Badge Wraith.

The Black Badge special line of motor cars is available for the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan. It has been a revolution for the luxury car brand, representing its subversive alter ego since the official launch five years ago. However, the story doesn’t end there for the Black Badge. It’s also entitled as Rolls-Royce’s first series that had the bespoke services extended from the design studio into the engineering centre.

The Black Badge Cullinan

This year, the Black Badge Cullinan is embellished with the exterior coachwork in a Bespoke Verde Ermes green hue. It also sees a dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy, blackened stainless steel exterior treatment, and exclusive 22-inch part-polished Black Badge wheels, giving the bespoke model an ultimate aesthetic feel.

The Black Badge Wraith

For the Black Badge Wraith, a bold Iced Premiere Silver has been selected for the coachwork. Its exterior is adorned with a one-colour effect, which goes brilliantly with the dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy, and 21-inch part-carbon fibre Black Badge wheels.

The Ghost

Taking place during the first week of September every year, the marque’s patrons are also expecting to see the Rolls-Royce Motors Cars taking a lead in the Tour Privé of the Cotswolds, incorporating a 120-mile distance by the one-and-only Rolls-Royce Ghost. Guided by a ‘post-opulent’ philosophy, the Ghost comes with an exterior hue of deep Salamanca Blue, which harmoniously resonates with its automotive interiors featuring shades of blue.

First Time Bespoke Design Unveiling

These one-of-a-kind bespoke creations each express the world-leading automobile’s bespoke capabilities, and this year, guests will get to gain a closer look. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will make a first-ever global debut of the marque’s specialists whose names are found behind each UK-inspired creative concept for the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Phantom. Not only that, honourable guests and visitors at Blenheim Palace in the VIP area will also be able to witness design renders, leather swatches, and paint samples of Rolls-Royce’s highly bespoke cars for the first time.

(All images: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)

Discover more at rolls-roycemotorcars.com