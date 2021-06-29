With a slew of new deliveries, plus The Simpson Sailing Academy set to open in Thailand soon, Simpson Marine is making waves as Asia’s leading new yacht sales, brokerage, and service company.

Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 54

Some things never go out of style, and yachting is a perfect example. And in these times of social distancing, where we secretly yearn to get away from it all, the idea of a luxurious getaway aboard a personal yacht has never been more appealing.

Since its inception in Hong Kong back in 1984, Simpson Marine has been helping high-net-worth-individuals realise the dream of owning their own yacht. This year, the company’s deliveries include three beautifully designed ocean vessels to consider: the First Yacht 53 and Oceanis Yacht 54, both from Beneteau, and Lagoon’s magnificent Seventy 7.

Chantier Beneteau, Yacht 53

The First Yacht 53, the flagship of Beneteau’s First range, is cheekily described as “53 feet of sheer audacity and performance”. Graced with the minimalist features of modern yachting, designer Roberto Biscontini – a 30-year veteran of World Cup sailing competitions – has equipped this vessel with a low coachroof, a broad open stern, and a clean cockpit. Meanwhile, the interiors, courtesy of Lorenzo Argento, combine the timeless elegance of white lacquered wood with the classic beauty of teak, and include a cosy saloon, a spacious economically-designed galley, and up to four cabins. As for performance, the First Yacht 53 cuts through the water gracefully, thanks to a straight, slender hull, and twin rudders that guarantee perfect control.

The Biscontini-Argento team also lent their nautical expertise to the creation of the Oceanis Yacht 54, a three-cabin, three-sail vessel regarded as the younger sister of the Oceanis 62. It’s a masterpiece of form and function which radically reinvents the traditional central cockpit into a space that allows for free-flowing movement and an ample seating area. There’s also some very cool cutting-edge technology aboard, including Ship Control (a simple interface that accesses all the boat’s systems), Dock & Go (joystick harbour-side maneuvering), and Harken’s AST (automatic sail trimming). As for the gorgeous interiors, they can be custom crafted in wood tones of either light oak, or the more traditional walnut.

Lagoon Seventy 7

Finally, there’s the Lagoon Seventy 7, a very impressive 77-foot catamaran cruiser. Naval architects Marc Van Peteghem and Vincent Lauriot-Prévost of VPLP are the engineering masterminds behind this new flagship vessel, with Nauta Design taking care of the interiors and Patrick Le Quement the exteriors. Stylistic highlights include the massive flybridge, and the forward cockpit directly accessible from the deck and saloon. Below deck the hull portholes allow for plenty of light into the ample interiors, and the different layouts can accommodate three to five guest cabins, each complemented by a private bathroom. As for the owner’s suite, it’s independent of the rest of the vessel, providing access to the sea with an optional private beach.

In Thailand, Simpson Marine and Simpson Yacht Charter are located at the Ao Po Grand Marina in Phuket, but the company has also expanded into Pattaya at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club, where they will be launching The Simpson Sailing Academy – the first in Asia – soon. This exclusive sailing academy will introduce the next generation to the joys of open-water adventure. Those enrolled will follow the globally-recognised International Yacht and Maritime Training (IYT) curriculum, with each student being given a top-notch sail training syllabus conducted in a safe and professional environment.

For more information, visit Simpson Marine email thailand@simpsonmarine.com or call +66-76-317-305.