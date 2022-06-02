Thailand Yacht Show Returns this Month for 2022

The highly anticipated Thailand Yacht Show returns this month, with the first of two parts being staged at the prestigious Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya from June 9-12, while the second installment will be held in Phuket at the end of the year.

Now in its sixth year, and after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 edition of the Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) promises to be bigger and better, and is tipped to reinforce the kingdom’s status as the superyacht hub of Asia. Organised by Verventia in partnership with the Thai government, the yacht show will combine the very best aspects of the yachting and luxury lifestyle sectors and is now regarded as one of the leading experiential maritime events in Southeast Asia.

A testament to the strength of the Thai yachting community and the region’s wealthy lifestyle enthusiasts, the Thailand Yacht Show has solidified its place as the key marketing platform and revenue generator for the local industry, as well as positioning Thailand in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the global yachting arena.

The show has strong support from the industry’s key players and Thailand’s relevant government agencies, providing a long-term home for the region’s yachting community. This landmark event enables nautical lifestyle seekers the best opportunity to see some of the world’s most iconic brands in one of Thailand’s most distinguished waterfront destinations. The show will welcome visitors from all over Southeast Asia, Australasia, and key European countries.

As Thailand’s largest maritime and lifestyle event, the Thailand Yacht Show in June will not only feature over 50 of the world’s most stunning yachts, but also high-end products and services, catering to Asia’s fast-growing population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, yachting enthusiasts, and trend-seekers. Visitors will be able to view some of the best-known boat brands on the market, meet with yacht builders, brokers and suppliers whilst also checking out the latest property developments, marine technologies, gadgets, fashions, and interior designers.

Simpson Marine has confirmed no less than 11 yachts participating in the show, including three sailboats that will be available for trials and tuition. One of their star exhibits will be a brand-new Sanlorenzo 118, which will likely be staying in Thailand to charter as well as for its owner’s enjoyment. Most excitingly, their lineup will include two Thailand premieres: the Fairline Squadron 68 and Aquila 28 Molokai.

Thailand’s Ferretti Yachts dealer, V-Yachts Asia, has confirmed a new Ferretti 80 and a magnificent Riva 76, while MGC Marine, dealer for Azimut Yachts, will be showing at least two new models. A recent addition to their stable and presenting for the first time at TYS is the iconic American brand Chris Craft.

Asia’s catamaran specialists Multihull Solutions are also on board, alongside newcomer Farfalla Yachts, representing Gulf Craft and Silent Yachts. Asia Marine, Galeon Yachts’ Asia representative, will display a Bali Catamaran alongside the elegant lines of the new-to-Thailand Nimbus T11, a beautifully crafted Swedish brand.

Six years of lobbying led by Verventia also finally resulted in the Minister of Finance announcing changes to regulations in February this year that now allow foreign-flagged superyachts to charter legally in Thailand. Instead of being required to pay VAT on the yacht’s value, which was a non-starter, superyachts would now pay tax only on their charter earnings – a major win-win for everyone.

“It’s been frustratingly slow to get the necessary changes and processes implemented,” says Verventia CEO Andy Treadwell. “But at last, more than a year after the government announcement, we have finally been issued the very first charter license under the new regulations for a foreign-flagged superyacht that will spend the whole of next winter in Thailand as a result.”

Tens of thousands of ultra-high-spending superyacht tourists from the USA, Europe and the Middle East are looking for a new destination for their winter cruising holiday. They have not been able to come to Thailand, or anywhere else in Asia, until now, because of the de-facto prohibition on chartering – essential to owners as a means of defraying some of the huge costs of superyacht upkeep.

Fundamentally, this is the end of a 40-year wait for superyachts and means that Thailand will see many yachts starting to come to the Andaman Sea (the “East Indian Ocean”, as Verventia prefer to call it) and the Gulf of Siam for the European winter as an alternative to the Caribbean – until now the only winter option.

Admission to the show is free, and those interested to attend the event can pre-register via thailandyachtshow.com.