THAIYARNYON Hosts a Series of Stylish Previews for the Volkswagen THAIYARNYON Caravelle Comfortline

The vehicle was unveiled during a series of intimate events that took place at the THAIYARNYON showroom on Rama 9. The theme entered on the concept of ‘Souvenirs de Voyage,’ which paid tribute to the different destinations that inspired designer Victor Braun’s vision for the interiors of the new Volkswagen THAIYARNYON Caravelle Comfortline.

When guests arrived at the showroom, they were ushered upstairs where they were met with a floral-inspired display embedded with the THAIYARNYON logo. The flowers were picked and arranged to mirror a traditional French garden, the first of many nods to designer Victor Braun’s curation of special destinations that have inspired his collaboration with THAIYARNYON.

The event was split into different installations that showcased the exterior and interior colours available for the Volkswagen THAIYARNYON Caravelle Comfortline.

The vehicle is available in two exterior colours, ‘Deep Black Pearl Effect’ and ‘Reflect Silver Metallic.’

Braun, who has previously worked on bespoke projects for Rolls-Royce, designed three distinct interior colourways for the new Volkswagen THAIYARNYON Caravelle Comfortline – ‘Black – Bold Intensity,’ which features a sophisticated all-black interior; the ‘Sophisticated Serenity – White Theme,’ that comprises of white leather interiors; and my personal favourite, the ‘Essential Luxury – Orange H’ theme, which features rich, orange-coloured interiors inspired by the sand dunes of the Middle East.

Every vehicle is equipped with impressive features to ensure utmost comfort, including a smart glass partition, a THAIYARNYON exclusive infotainment system with a 10.5” tablet, a 32” 4K LED TV, a premium Hi-Fi system by Focal, a cutting-edge sound masking system, sidestep rails on both left and right, and a 10-way premium adjustable captain seat.

Buyers can also purchase add-ons, such as a vanity mirror and reading light, an expansive footrest with in-built storage box, sleek alloy wheels available in two styles, a smart foldable table, leather interior side panels, and NAV-TEX (Nano Antiviral Textile Technology) carpets.

The event also included a pop-up French-inspired café called ‘Terasse de THAIYARNYON,’ complete with potted plants, round tables with cushioned chairs, and an awning. After visiting the different photo corners, guests were invited to take a seat here to tuck into an afternoon tea that included delights from Maison Dunand and The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. These were enjoyed alongside glasses of bubbly, warm cups of coffee, and refreshing mocktails and juices.

Once everyone was seated, Vithit Leenutaphong, President of THAIYARNYON, provided some opening remarks and thanked guests for attending the event. He then passed the microphone to his son, Panpaiboon “Pan” Leenutaphong, who walked attendees through the concept behind the new Volkswagen THAIYARNYON Caravelle Comfortline, the vehicle’s standout features, and what makes this launch so exciting.

As an extra treat, guests were then serenaded by famed vocalist Be Peerapat who sang a mix of Thai classics and old-school international chart hits while guests continued to mingle and enjoy the afternoon tea. An another occasion, THAIYARNYON invited Ekkapan “Pure” Wannasut from the Voice Thailand to perform.

For more information about the new Volkswagen THAIYARNYON Caravelle Comfortline, click here.