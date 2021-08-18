This less powerful and slower Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD is the one to get if you are after a more exhilarating drive.

Progress usually means something positive but in the automotive world, it is not always a good thing. While progress gave us 600hp family saloons, do-it-all multimedia systems and a multitude of safety features, it is also responsible for the rise in vehicle kerb weights and a slew of mundane turbocharged engines. Thankfully, the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) coupe is a breath of fresh air. Nesting in the rear is the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine we have all come to love and it tips the scales at under 1.4 tonnes, making it one of the lightest supercars around.

This Huracán has two less driven wheels than the standard Evo coupe (which has All-Wheel Drive). Its engine has also been detuned thus it produces less power (602hp versus 631hp) and less torque (560Nm versus 600Nm). Seriously, who in their right mind will whinge about having “only” 602hp? Not me.

Without an all-wheel-drive system to contend with, engineers replaced the predictive Lamborghini Vehicle Dynamics Integration (LVDI) system for the new, specially developed Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). As no power is sent to the front wheels, torque vectoring is not available and the rear-steering system, which debuted in the standard Evo, is also missing.

Again, it is not about what you lose but what you gain. The Dynamic Power Steering system has been recalibrated and this makes up for the loss of front-end drive. There is more feedback from the steering wheel and it makes the coupe much easier to direct. At the front, the nose has been tweaked for more downforce so high-speed stability is improved. The suspension has also been modified for better control if you decide to hang the rear out for some oversteer fun.

And speaking of oversteer, Lamborghini engineers programmed the Sport mode to allow for more oversteer than both Strada (street) and the track-focused Corsa modes. For Corsa, it keeps your cornering lines tidier so that lap times are quicker.

Even in the default Strada setting, the Evo RWD is quite a riot. You rarely experience understeer, even if you chuck it hard into turns, and the rear steps out only when asked to. While it loses out to the standard Evo coupe in outright grip, the overall driving experience is purer, more natural as you rely on your instincts and senses.

The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is a tad slow when left in automatic mode but is super swift when the huge paddle shifters are used. Also, if you are manually controlling the gear changes, you can put pedal to the metal and savour the glorious sound from the 5.2-litre V10. There is nothing that excites me more than a giant, naturally aspirated engine at high revs.

The Huracán Evo RWD comes with gorgeous 19-inch Kari wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres – 245/35 up front and chunkier 305/35 at the back. Braking duties are ably taken care of by huge ventilated and drilled steel rotors ably complemented by large silver-painted callipers.

Lamborghini made a bunch of enhancements to the Huracán’s cabin when the Evo was introduced in 2019. The sport seats are as supportive as ever and the rest of the cockpit will not look out of place in a jet fighter, from the alloy toggles at the centre console right down to the eye- catching, shiny red flap over the engine start button.

The 8.4-inch portrait-oriented screen or HMI (human-machine interface) in Lambo-speak, takes centre stage on the dash. A simple tap or swish of your finger manages myriad functions. For connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included.

Aside from losing half a step (0.4 seconds to be exact) in the dash to 100km/h, I feel it is quite hard to justify the $150,000 more that you have to fork out for the standard Huracán Evo. The Evo RWD’s performance limits are so high that the standard variant’s all-wheel-drive system hardly plays a pivotal role out on the road – which is where the coupe will spend mostly. Even at the track, I am sure that the simplicity of its rear-wheel drive makes it a more engaging and exhilarating experience.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD

Engine 5,204cc V10

Power 602hp @ 8,000rpm

Torque 560Nm @ 6,500rpm

Acceleration 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0-200km/h in 9.3 seconds

Top speed 325km/h

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch

Driven wheels Rear

Fuel consumption 13.8 litres/ 100km (combined)

CO2 emission 330g/km (combined)

Kerb weight 1,389kg

Fuel tank 83 litres

This story first appeared in the July 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.